Often overlooked, two-way midfielder Jeff Conner has been a key for UVA lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Early this season, Virginia lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany had his team read “11 Rings,” a book by NBA Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson. He won 11 professional basketball championships with the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers, both times blending star-studded rosters into cohesive teams.

It’s a message Tiffany thought would be good to reinforce with his Cavaliers, winners of the past two NCAA titles, this year.

“It’s not about who’s scoring the goals,” said senior midfielder Jeff Conner. “It’s about offensively moving the ball around, getting our best shot, no matter who’s putting it in the net. No matter who’s getting the headlines after the game.”

Perhaps no player in the Virginia program better epitomizes the concept of eschewing headlines and sacrificing for the team than Conner, a top five recruit in 2018 who has been at least a part-time starter since his freshman season with the Cavaliers.

This year, the true two-way midfielder – strong on offense and defense – has started nine of the 11 games he’s played in for UVA, missing time early in the season due to injury.

He’s scored 11 goals with 15 assists and 12 groundballs going into Saturday night’s first-round NCAA tournament game at eighth-seeded Brown. Four of those goals and three of the assists came in Virginia’s win over Syracuse on April 23, both career highs for Conner. The outing earned him ACC player of the week honors.

It was one of the rare times the lacrosse world took note of Conner’s considerable skill set during his college career.

“He’ll go zero and zero with five groundballs and he’s ecstatic on the sideline, because he just wants us to win,” said senior attack Matt Moore, who played against Conner in high school in suburban Philadelphia. “I think that’s what the media doesn’t realize.”

Moore said Conner’s team-first, selfless persona is the same away from the field as it is on the field.

“He’ll do anything for the team. He’s that guy,” said Moore. “He drops everything and he’s fully bought in to whatever the team needs. That’s who he is as a person too.”

Early in Conner’s career, he said his goal was to be “a glue guy,” to find ways to get on the field with stars including Dox Aitken, Ryan Conrad and Michael Kraus. But even as he’s gotten older, Conner has never given up his team-over-self mindset.

“Not everyone is going to be able to be a star in every game,” said Conner, who already has decided to return next year for the NCAA-allowed COVID season. “Having those glue guys on your team is very, very important. Going out there and saying, 'Whatever we need' that week, I definitely take in pride in just going out there and playing whatever role I need that week in order to help my team get a win.”

His willingness to sacrifice for his team, along with his considerable talent at both ends of the field, has made Tiffany’s job easier.

“He’s not the headline guy,” said Tiffany. “He won’t be [a top] PLL draft pick like Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger someday. But he’s invaluable to us. There’s no question.”

Tiffany actually has been asking Conner to play a more selfish style of lacrosse at times this season, to look for more scoring chances for himself and more opportunities to showcase his talent. But for the soft-spoken Conner, anything close to forcing shots outside of the offense remains a foreign concept.

“I’ve definitely been told a couple times, ‘Take more chances. It doesn’t matter what your shooting percentage is. It can go down a little bit,’" Conner said. "The way we run our offense, everything kind of just happens.”

Moore said Conner having the ball on his stick during a game brings a wave of calmness to the rest of the Cavaliers, a confidence that their quiet, underappreciated veteran will make the right play.

“We all know how much he means to this team,” said Moore. “We get it.”