Oklahoma State transfer Jelani Woods fills a big hole at tight end for UVA

“I had seen the value that he brought here and I felt like I could be the same way here,” said Woods. “I loved what he was doing. I felt like that was a perfect position and perfect stuff I would be great at.”

Recruited to Oklahoma State as a quarterback out of Georgia, Woods didn’t think much of his late-season assignment in 2017, being asked to play tight end for the scout team because of his size and athleticism. He was redshirting that year and figured it was a one-time situation.

“I ended up giving them a great look throughout the week,” said Woods. “Literally the next week, my coach came to me and proposed the deal with me. I loved it.”

Woods also said he loved his team at Oklahoma State, though in the Cowboys’ offense, he was used mostly as a blocker. He finished his time there with 31 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns. The move to UVA brings him both closer to home and transitions him into an offense that appears more committed to getting the ball to its tight ends.

“Jelani is a really good addition to our team,” said offensive coordinator Robert Anae. “He’s really, really tall, big, strong, athletic. Then, man, you couple that with a really good football IQ. Dang, I think we’re going to have a lot of good things to come.”