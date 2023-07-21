CHARLOTTESVILLE – Jake Groves has always been down for a good adventure. So the avid fisherman, hunter and camper, didn’t flinch at the prospect of packing up his 2007 Chevy Silverado and making the 18-hour drive from Norman, Oklahoma to Virginia.

“He’s just really adventurous and likes trying new things, exploring,” Groves’s older brother, Tanner, said Thursday.

Jake Groves’s latest adventure has brought him to Virginia, his third college basketball team in the past five years. Groves transferred to UVa from Oklahoma after graduating there in May. That’s when he and his girlfriend made the 1,225-mile expedition through Arkansas and Tennessee, to Charlottesville, where the younger Groves will play his final collegiate season.

It will be his first in college without his older brother as a teammate. After two seasons together at Eastern Washington and two more at Oklahoma, Tanner is headed to play professionally in Europe.

And while Jake Groves enjoyed sharing a locker room with his brother, he’s also looking forward to striking out on his own this season, as a transfer forward for Virginia.

“I just feel like it’s my turn to be a leader, to be a voice on a team,” Jake Groves said. “It was hard to do that with Tanner on the team at the same time. I’m glad to be moving on from that and I’m glad to be stepping into a role where I can have more of a voice in the locker room. I’m excited for that and I think Tanner’s excited for me, as well.”

He is. In fact, as soon as his summer league season ended, Tanner Groves flew to Virginia to spend time with his younger brother. Since getting to town on Monday, he’s attended his brother’s practices and the two have toured campus and explored the city.

“Ever since he started playing college basketball, he’s been with me,” Tanner Groves said. “This is his first year where he’s separated, we’re not together. Obviously, I wanted to come down and check him out.”

Growing up in Spokane, Washington, the brothers butted heads in the most stereotypical of sibling rivalries. If something could be turned into a competition, it would be.

“There was just a lot of battling, playing all kinds of sports in the front yard, backyard, wherever. Just going at each other,” Tanner Groves said. “When I went off to college, that’s kind of when we started to bond a little bit more.”

Tanner Groves said he’s excited to see what his brother can accomplish in his final year of college basketball – and he believes Virginia is the right place for him to play that season.

This offseason, UVa and coach Tony Bennett were in the market for – among other things – an experienced stretch forward, someone with the size to play inside and the shooting touch to be effective from the perimeter.

Bennett, a former Washington State coach, had a relationship with Groves’s Spokane-area AAU coaches. So when the 6-foot-9, 210-pounder put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Bennett and Virginia quickly reached out.

Groves had never experienced a traditional recruitment. He walked on at Eastern Washington in 2019. When he transferred to Oklahoma, it was during the pandemic. His recruitment was all virtual and he committed to the Sooners without having ever set foot in the state.

He planned visits at Virginia, Notre Dame and Indiana, all high major programs with a need for a stretch forward, and also talked heavily with Portland and Utah State.

The chance to play in the ACC drew Groves’s interest. His visit to UVa cemented it and led to him committing and canceling visits to Notre Dame and Indiana.

“I know that I can play at this level,” said Jake Groves, who joins Merrimack forward Jordan Minor and St. Thomas (Minn.) guard Andrew Rohde as incoming transfers this fall for UVa.

A skilled 3-point shooter – hit sank five in a game against Texas last year – Groves connected on 38.1% of his attempt from beyond the arc last season for the Sooners. He has enough size to play on the low block and enough savvy to work well in Bennett’s pack-line defense, where Groves’s knowledge of the game combined with the pack’s built-in help defense should cover for any deficiencies in athleticism.

A year after injuries led to mixed results for a similar player, Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas, UVa’s coaches believe Groves is just what they were looking for.,

“Offensively he’ll be able to make shots, stretch the floor, shoot the 3 and he can post a little bit,” Virginia associate head coach Jason Williford said. “You look at him, he doesn’t look like he’s the toughest, strongest guy. But he can bang a little bit. He’s a pretty complete, versatile forward. I really like what we’re getting.”

On the court, Groves is confident he can bring all that and more to the Cavaliers. Off it, he’s eager to play an even bigger role leading the team, serving as a big brother-figure to his younger teammates. It’s a challenge being a newcomer to the program, but with 114 college games already under his belt, Groves thinks he’s ready.

So far, his coaches agree.

“That’s always hard when you’re new to a situation, but he’ll be one of the most experienced guys in the program,” Williford said. “He’s a mature kid. There are some leadership qualities there. I see him being able to come in and do that and, quite honestly, we need that.”