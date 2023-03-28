CHARLOTTESVILLE – On his online bio for the team’s roster, Old Dominion first baseman Hunter Fitz-Gerald lists the reason he transferred to play for the Monarchs as, “they hit a lot of home runs.”

Boy, do they.

Going into Tuesday’s game at Virginia, ODU has hit 48 home runs, the fourth most in all of Division I baseball. Its 2.3 home runs-per-game average ranks second in the nation.

“That’s kind of what they’ve always done here,” said outfielder Camden Grimes, a former Hanover High School standout. “It’s a really good culture, hitting wise.”

Last season, Old Dominion hit 128 home runs, good for 2.2 per game. But the Monarchs lost their top five home run hitters from that team. Those five players — Matt Coutney, Andy Garriola, Carter Trice, Brock Gagliardi and Robbie Petracci — combined to hit 94 of the 128.

This season, the Monarchs’ pop is coming overwhelmingly from a trio of junior college transfers — Fitz-Gerald, Jake Ticer and Grimes.

And while that group certainly brought long-ball potential to Norfolk, the rate at which they have been leaving the yard has been above and beyond what could have been expected.

Last season, at Florida Southwestern State, Fitz-Gerald hit 10 home runs in 54 games, a rate of .19 per game. This season, he is tied for the ODU team lead with 12 home runs, and his per-game rate has jumped to .50.

Ticer also has 12 home runs, and has played in two fewer games, giving him a rate of .55 home runs per game. That is up from the .45 he was at last season, when he hit 21 home runs in 47 games for Colby (Kansas) Community College, where Coutney had been his teammate.

Grimes said Fitz-Gerald and Ticer’s batting practice sessions at Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium in Norfolk are cannot-miss moments for fans, teammates and opponents alike.

“Watching those two guys hit is fun,” Grimes said. “Everybody stops what they’re doing. Jake and Hunter are hitting them off the chemistry building. The other team stops stretching to watch. It’s incredible.”

Grimes has done his part, too. He ranks third with 10 home runs in 22 games so far for ODU. That is a rate of .45 per game. Last season, at Chattanooga State Community College, he hit 15 home runs in 58 games, 2.6 per game.

Saturday, the Monarchs took things to another level, mashing a school-record eight home runs in their 21-5 home win over Marshall.

Ticer hit three home runs in that game, the second time he has done so this season. Grimes added a pair of home runs, his second multi-home run game for his new team.

The whole team is having fun with its long-ball prowess. ODU has a home run chain, with a license plate dangling from it emblazoned with the words, “If you can’t run with the big dogs, stay on the porch.”

“I’ve never been in a lineup like this my entire life. It is so much fun,” Ticer said. “It’s crazy, to think that, all the way up and down our order, everybody has the ability to do the maximum amount of damage. It’s just stupid, honestly.”

So will ODU (20-4), which has eight players with multiple home runs already this season, play home run derby at Disharoon Park on Tuesday?

That could be difficult. UVa’s scheduled starter on Tuesday, Early Connelly, a transfer from Army, has given up just three home runs in 26.1 innings of work this season.

In all, Virginia pitchers have allowed 23 home runs this season, the seventh most in the ACC, helping it jump out to a 22-2 mark and a No. 5 national ranking.

“Obviously they’re a really good team. They’ve got a lot of good arms and hitters. They’re one of the top teams in the nation,” Ticer said. “But I don’t think they should underestimate us. If you make a mistake or try to challenge one of our hitters, they’re going to make you pay for it. I think we’ll turn a few heads on Tuesday with that.”