Most coaching hires in college football come through connections. But Ricky Rahne essentially cold-called Kevin Decker to interview him for the Old Dominion offensive coordinator job this offseason.

Decker, a former New Hampshire quarterback, was running the offense at Fordham. The Rams’ season ended with an FCS playoff loss to Decker’s alma mater. The next day, Decker’s phone rang.

It was Rahne, who had just completed his second season leading the Monarchs.

“We just talked and he wants to do a version of what we did at Fordham,” Decker said.

What Decker was doing at Fordham was piling up points and yards. The Rams averaged 49.5 points and 609.7 yards per game with Decker calling the plays, finishing 9-3. Decker’s offense certainly didn’t stumble in the playoff loss to UNH, which the Wildcats won 52-42.

Decker spent four years at Fordham and the Rams led the Patriot League in both scoring and total yards each season.

Old Dominion, meanwhile, struggled offensively in the second half of the year, one that opened with such promise after a home upset of Virginia Tech in Brent Pry’s first game as Hokies coach. But the Monarchs ended the season on a six-game losing streak.

For the year, they averaged 19.5 points and 339.7 yards per game, finishing 3-9.

“I did a lot of research. I wanted to make the best hire for the program,” Rahne said. “I started doing some research and started watching probably an inordinate about of tape on a bunch of guys, guys who were really successful.”

Decker, and his four-wide, up-tempo spread scheme grabbed Rahne’s attention. Decker’s interview won him over. And since then, Rahne said he’s seen signs he made the right choice.

“He was a guy who I felt like was exactly what we needed,” Rahne said. “Very confident, energetic, he holds people accountable. He gets people to believe in what he’s doing and he’s extremely knowledgeable. He has the answers to different adjustments people can do to him.”

Rahne isn’t the only one with confidence in Decker. Quarterback Grant Wilson, a junior from Arlington, transferred from Fordham to ODU to continue playing in the system.

“I did not want to be at Fordham without Coach Deck. That’s why I went to Fordham, because I believed in him and his offense,” Wilson said Tuesday. “He’s the smartest guy I’ve ever been around in terms of football.”

Wilson threw just 13 passes in two seasons as a backup at Fordham, but this fall he beat out sophomore Jack Shields for the starting job heading into Saturday night’s opener against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium.

Still, he said his three years with Decker gave him “a distinct advantage” in the competition to be the starter. Wilson said he arrived at ODU with not only knowledge of the offense but an understanding of Decker’s way of thinking about things.

Wilson also was physically prepared for the breakneck pace that Decker wants his offense to operate at. Fordham ran 77.9 plays per game.

That tempo has been adjustment for the Monarchs.

But Decker inherited a roster that had the components, he believes, to run his system successfully, starting with a deep receiving corps. Despite Ali Jennings transfer to Tech, ODU has a talented cast of pass catchers that includes Javon Harvey, Jordan Bly, Isiah Paige and Ahmarian Granger, and transfers Myles Alston (Pittsburgh) and Marquez Bell (Cincinnati).

“After I took the job, I went back and watched games from last season,” Decker said. “And I’m not really looking at production, who’s catching the ball and everything. All I looked at was, who can run and who can get off press coverage? When I watched the film I said, ‘yep, we’re good. We have everything we need here.’”

Unlike a season ago, when Jennings and tight end Zach Kuntz received an overwhelming majority of the targets, Decker hopes Wilson will be able to spread the ball around.

“It’s a very player friendly system,” Wilson said. “We get the ball to our players in space and we let them do what they came to ODU to do.”

It’s a system Virginia Tech’s coaches have tried to prepare for this offseason by studying video of both Old Dominion and Fordham from last year.

“They spread the field. They do a great job of making it hard on you from an alignment standpoint,” Pry said Tuesday. “They want to see the picture. When people spread you out, it’s a little easier to see. I think they use good tempo. Even when they’re not snapping it fast, they’re lining up fast.”