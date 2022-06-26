Ole Miss rallies to top Oklahoma for first College World Series title

Last team in, last team standing.

Mississippi rallied to defeat Oklahoma 4-2 Sunday to claim the school’s first College World Series championship. The Rebels were the final at-large team selected for the 64-team postseason tournament.

“This is a special group,” Rebel coach Mike Bianco said. “I think a lot of people have fallen in love with the story of these guys.”

Ole Miss, making its first CWS appearance since 2014, defeated the Sooners 10-3 Saturday night in the first game of the best-of-three series.

Sunday’s final was played in front of 25,972 at Schwab Field. That lifted the overall attendance to 366,105 — a series record.

Mississippi trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth before striking for three runs. It was a stunning turnaround after Sooner starter Cade Horton began the inning with a strikeout, his CWS-final record 13th of the game.

TJ McCants, the No. 9 batter in the order, followed with a single back up the middle. That spelled the end for Horton, who left after throwing 107 pitches.

“Cade was at the end of his rope, and he wanted to keep going,” Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said. “I’ve got to look out for him and his future.”

Reliever Trevin Michael, one of two seniors on the OU roster, could not deny the Rebels. Justin Bench delivered a single to right and Jacob Gonzalez followed with an RBI single to tie it.

“I knew we were going to start scoring in the eighth or ninth because we’re going to keep fighting,” Gonzalez said. “Luckily, I got a hit.”

Bench and Gonzalez eventually scored on wild pitches by Michael.

Brandon Johnson finished off the win, striking out the side in the ninth to trigger a dogpile near the mound.

“It was a dream come true,” Johnson said. “Ever since you’re a little kid, you dream of being on the mound in those situations.”

The game was scoreless after five innings, though the Sooners appeared to take the lead in the sixth.

John Spikerman put down a safety squeeze bunt that plated the first run, but a video challenge by Ole Miss changed everything.

Spikerman was called out for interference running to first base and Jackson Nicklaus had to go back to third. Peyton Graham then flew out to right on the next pitch as the score remained 0-0.

“Thank God for the Jumbotron,” Bianco said. “I went, ‘My gosh. he’s out of the running lane.’ Credit goes to the scoreboard guy.”

The play loomed even larger when Gonzalez belted a solo home run to right-center field in the bottom of the inning. It was the fifth homer for Mississippi in the championship series.

The Sooners took the lead in the seventh after the first two batters were retired. Jimmy Crooks doubled, Wallace Clark walked and Jackson Nicklaus blooped an RBI double to left.

After pinch-hitter Sebastian Orduno was hit by a pitch, No. 9 batter Kendall Pettis drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-1. Reliever John Gaddis then struck out Spikerman as the Sooners left the bases loaded.

That set the stage for the bottom of the eighth, when Ole Miss went ahead to stay.

“I’m just so proud, as you can only imagine,” Bianco said. “The journey that this team has been through and where they’ve come from.”

The coach, who was drenched with Gatorade after the game by junior pitcher Dylan DeLucia — named the series MVP — said he couldn’t be happier.

“I’m very fortunate to have been a part of it,” he said. “Those guys allowed me to be on the ride with them.”