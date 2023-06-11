CHARLOTTESVILLE – From St. Joseph’s to Mercer County Community College to Virginia. And now, on to Omaha.

UVa graduate right-hander Brian Edgington turned the best start of his lengthy college career, pitching the Cavaliers past Duke and into the College World Series in Omaha.

Virginia struck for five runs in the second inning, more than enough support Edgington, who held the Blue Devils to two runs on nine hits in a 12-2 complete game win in the deciding game of the super regional Sunday. He struck out 11.

UVa will play in the CWS for the sixth time in the last 14 years, all under coach Brian O’Connor.

Catcher Kyle Teel went 2 for 5 with four RBI and first baseman Ethan Anderson hit a two-run home run for the Cavaliers, who went 5-1 in the regional and super regional.

Edgington, playing for his fourth college team in the last six years, is in his first NCAA tournament. And he has been dominant. He pitched Virginia past Army in the regional opener, throwing five perfect innings.

Sunday, the only blemish on his ledger came in the top of the sixth inning, when Duke’s Jay Beshears popped a ball just over the left field wall to but Virginia’s lead to 5-2.

Duke’s starting pitcher, sophomore Ryan Higgins, didn’t make it out of the second inning. After giving up a double and a walk to leadoff both the first and second inning, Higgins got the hook with two on and nobody out in the bottom of the second, after just 29 pitches.

But Higgins departure didn’t slow down the Cavaliers. Hunter Didawick, Griff O’Ferrall and Ethan O’Donnell all followed with RBI singles, before Teel’s single to right plated a pair and put UVa up 5-0.

Duke finally got something across against Edgington in the sixth inning, when Jay Beshears sent a pitch just over the wall in left field for a two-run home run, cutting Virginia’s lead to 5-2.

The Cavaliers’ bats, as they did Saturday, had an answer. UVa scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, going up 9-2 on Ethan Anderson’s laser of a home run into the left field stands.

UVa added two runs in the seventh and one in the eight before Edgington went out for the ninth.

Edington was the third straight transfer to start for UVa in this super regional, following Nick Parker (Coastal Carolina) and Connelly Early (Army). It’s the same rotation O’Connor used in the regional.

Pitching on nine days rest, Edginton, stifled the Blue Devils’ offense in the most significant start of his lengthy college career.

Virginia dropped the series opener on Friday, 5-4, but bounced back to trounce Duke, 14-4, on Saturday.

Virginia entered Sunday 4-1 all-time in Super Regional Game 3s, beating Ole Miss in 2009, UC Irvine in 2011, Maryland in 2014, and Dallas Baptist most recently, in 2021. Its lone Game 3 loss came in 2010 at home to Oklahoma.

Edgington’s outing combined with the Cavaliers’ potent lineup made sure that didn’t happen this year.

PHOTOS: UVa baseball in the 2023 NCAA tournament