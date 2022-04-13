On short turnaround, UVA lacrosse must find fight against Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Early in the season, Virginia lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany worried his team wasn’t playing with the level of physical aggression it would be need to navigate its ACC schedule. So Tiffany ratcheted up the physical nature of his practices.

He found, the tougher the practices, the tougher his team played in its games.

That makes this week tricky.

No. 6 UVA faces No. 14 Duke on Thursday night in Durham, N.C., just five days after beating North Carolina at home. With the short rest between games, Tiffany has had to scale back practices this week.

“That’s the challenge we have,” Tiffany said after his team’s 11-4 win over the Tar Heels. “We’re in April here. We can’t keep beating on each other. Can we just go through the motions, go through some formations -- we only have five days to get ready for Duke -- and then turn it on? That’s an emotional challenge.”

Tiffany’s team has already successfully handled the quick turnaround format earlier this season. After demolishing Johns Hopkins 19-8 on March 5 in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers played at UNC five days later. They won 15-11.

“We’re used to it. The older guys are. We’ve done it before,” said junior defender Cade Saustad. “We just have to make sure people are taking care of their bodies with the quick turnaround, and then another one.”

That next turn is even more rapid. UVA (8-2, 4-0 ACC) hosts Quinnipiac on Saturday, just two days after the Carolina game.

But first come the Blue Devils (9-5, 1-2), who beat Virginia 13-12 in overtime last season and have won the last 15 regular-season meetings between the schools. Overall, UVA is just 2-20 against Duke since the start of the 2005 season, including going 2-5 in postseason meetings.

Of course, one of those Cavalier victories came in the 2019 national semifinals, a 13-12 win in double overtime.

“We’ve got a team that we’ve struggled with, historically,” said Tiffany. “And we know how talented they are. Oh my goodness they’re talented.”

Adding to the challenge, it’s likely Virginia will play both the Carolina and Quinnipiac games without senior attackman Matt Moore, who is dealing with a leg injury he suffered during the team’s loss at Richmond on April 2. Moore missed the team’s win over the Tar Heels on Saturday and his absence clearly affected the way the Cavaliers’ offense operated.

“Matt obviously draws a ton of attention,” said senior attack Payton Cormier, who scored four goals in the victory. “He’s one of the best players in the country.”

Moore ranks fourth on the team with 16 goals and second with 13 assists, despite missing two contests this season and exiting Richmond early.

Without Moore’s ability to both dodge and pass, UNC’s defense was able to pack in and make it difficult for Virginia to get open shots.

“The windows get smaller without Matt Moore out there,” said Tiffany. “It’s harder to stretch a defense.”

While Tiffany didn’t rule out Moore playing Thursday night at Duke, he came close.

“I think there’s a little bit of hope,” said Tiffany. “I’m not going to say it’s zero.”

Moore is also one of the team's most physical players. Virginia would miss that element of his play, as well, especially as it tries to elevate its toughness on game day.