Once an elite youth bowler, Jayden Nunn is now committed to VCU's basketball team

Basketball was never pushed onto Jayden Nunn.
His father, Tim, was on a state title-winning team at Flint (Mich.) Northwestern High School in 1983-84, before going on to play at Wisconsin-Green Bay.
But Tim gave Jayden the freedom to choose his own path. Jayden was an elite bowler as a kid. However, the hardwood-surfaced path he chose to pursue seriously was the one where his father starred: basketball.
And he put in the work to back up his pick.
“As anything in life, not even in basketball, if you work for something, it’s going to eventually come to you,” Jayden said Monday. “And then, however hard you work for it, that’s the outcome it’s going to be.”
Jayden worked his way from contributor to standout at Carman-Ainsworth High School in Flint, then standout on the national prep team at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz.
At Dream City Christian, he grew more than coach Kyle Weaver said he’s ever seen someone grow in four to six months. Nunn caught the eyes of the staff at VCU as a player coach Mike Rhoades believes fits the mold of a VCU guard.
After Nunn decommitted from Iowa State in March, the Rams pursued. Nunn found them a good fit and last month signed with VCU, becoming a third incoming freshman for the program and fifth newcomer overall.
“He has great feet and great instincts,” Rhoades said. “I’m really excited about him. And I also think he’s going to get a lot better. ... And he loves the work, he loves to be in the gym.”
Like basketball, bowling runs in the Nunn family, too. Jayden’s father and brother, Jordan, bowl. And that was a sport in which the 6-4, 190-pound Flint native made waves years before he did in basketball.
Jayden attended a 12-and-under bowling tournament once that featured the top bowlers in the country. He finished seventh, ranking seventh in the nation at the time.
But bowling wasn’t active enough for his liking then. He began to take basketball more seriously.
Nunn worked at it, with a self-ignited drive. He earned a spot on the varsity team at Carman-Ainsworth as a freshman, behind starting point guard Ja’Kavien Lewis, who was The Flint Journal player of the year as a senior in 2018.
Nunn learned much from the experience, challenged every day in practice by Lewis, who is now at Division II Grand Valley State.
Then he stepped into the spotlight as a sophomore and junior, helping lead Carman-Ainsworth to 17-win seasons both years, with a combined record of 34-8.
Nunn, the summer after his junior year, had several offers, from low- and mid-major programs. But he sought more exposure and to prepare himself for the next level. So he settled on a spot about 2,000 miles away from home in Glendale, at Dream City Christian.
Dream City Christian plays teams from all across the country, as part of The Grind Session circuit.
Nunn treated the time there like a business trip, carrying with him the same work ethic he built back home. In addition to online classes, days at Dream City Christian included practice from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weightlifting from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., then a return to the gym early in the afternoon and at night, to get shots up.
Nunn’s objectives were to work on his shooting, his defense, his leadership and his handle on the point guard position in general. He was a low-percentage shooter from 3-point range early in his time there but improved both his percentage and his range. Weaver helped Nunn fix his form and follow-through.
During the season, with Dream City Christian battling injuries, Nunn took more weight on his shoulders. He dropped 42 points in a February game against Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), and finished the year with averages of 21.3 points, 5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals.
Nunn received an offer from Iowa State last fall, before committing to the Cyclones in late December. But in March, in the midst of a coaching change at Iowa State, he reopened his recruitment.
In a tweet, he wrote that he had not been contacted by new coach T.J. Otzelberger.
“I felt like I was committed, but they weren’t committed to me,” he said.
VCU’s staff pursued him intensely, and Nunn liked the Rams’ style of play. He felt he fit in it.
“I love our point guards who are real aggressive and can shoot it and score it,” Rhoades said. “And he can definitely do that.”
Nunn is back in Flint, continuing to train until it’s time to arrive at VCU. He’s excited to meet his new teammates and the coaching staff for the first time in person.
This path was never pushed on him. But now he’s following in his father’s footsteps, a college basketball career ahead of him.
