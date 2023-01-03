Once the nation's top lacrosse prospect, Ricky Miezan is coming back to the sport at Virginia after five years with Stanford football

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When Dox Aitken decided to come back to Virginia lacrosse, after a semester playing football at Villanova, the All-American didn’t even own a stick anymore.

Ricky Miezan has spent the past five years playing football at Stanford, but, in some ways, the nation’s former No. 1 lacrosse recruit is in a better position to transition back to lacrosse.

“I kept my stick in my car,” said Miezan, an Alexandria native who has transferred to UVa to resume his lacrosse career. “Whenever I had free time and I just wanted to get away from everything, I’d put on some head phones and go hit the wall or go shoot.”

Miezan, who had verbally recruited to North Carolina lacrosse as the top-ranked prospect in the 2018 class, ended up flipping to play football at Stanford, where, after overcoming a pair of season-ending injuries, he became a two-year starter at linebacker.

Because of his two-season ending injuries and playing during the COVID-19 season, Miezan – who redshirted as a true freshman – hopes he’ll be eligible to play two years for Virginia, but he knows a second season with the Cavaliers will require a waiver from the NCAA.

“When I stepped away from the game of lacrosse my senior year of high school, I don’t think I was quite ready to,” said Miezan. “But the next thing I knew, I started this five-year journey out in California. College football, it does a lot to your body and I got to a point where I missed lacrosse and just felt ready to come back to it.”

Now, he’s gearing up to join a Virginia squad that is 47-13 since the start of the 2019 season and had won back-to-back NCAA titles before falling in the tournament’s quarterfinal round last season to eventual champion Maryland.

The Cavaliers bring back nine of 10 starters, including star attack Connor Shellenberger and midfielder Griffin Schutz, who is expected to move up to attack to take the place of the graduated Matt Moore, the program’s all-time leader in points.

Schutz move to attack would open a spot in the midfield, and Miezan is one of two transfers – along with Vermont’s Thomas McConvey – who could fill it.

Miezan said he anticipates working as an offensive midfielder when he joins UVa later this month, but hopes to develop back into a two-way player as he learns coach Lars Tiffany’s defense.

Miezan had met Tiffany back in 2018, when he took a football recruiting visit to Virginia, before ultimately choosing to go play out west for Stanford.

When he decided to come back to lacrosse, playing closer to home at Virginia was really his only consideration. It’s why when he entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, he included a designation that he did not want to be contacted by other schools.

Miezan also knows a number of Virginia players, including Will Cory, a high school teammate of his at Episcopal, and Cade Saustad, who he played club lacrosse with.

“Being a little older now, understanding the lay of the land and what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go in life, I kind of knew from the jump that I wanted to go to UVa,” said Miezan, who plans to pursue a graduate degree in commerce at Virginia.

Stanford’s final game was a 35-26 loss to BYU on Nov. 26, in what turned out to be Cardinal coach David Shaw’s final game. That concluded a 3-9 season that saw Miezan tie for fourth on the team with 46 tackles, rank second in tackles for loss with seven, and second in sacks with four.

Miezan took two weeks off to allow his body to recover, then got to work losing weight and improving his cardio vascular conditioning to get into “lacrosse shape.” His father, a 1996 Olympian for Ivory Coast, is a track coach and gave him some running workouts to help.

“I think the biggest thing is my lung capacity,” said Miezan. “I’m going to have be running for longer distances. So I’ve shed at least 10 pounds so far. Down to 228 which is a pretty decent weight, where I want to stay at. And just increasing the amount I’m running.”

Maybe better than anyone, Aitken understands what Miezan is going through. The All-American had already played four seasons of lacrosse at Virginia when he transferred to his hometown Villanova to play a year of FCS football.

Aitken added pounds and worked to improve his speed and strength. The Wildcats never got past basic installation and some limited one-on-one drills before their season was canceled and Aitken opted to return to UVa for a final year of lacrosse.

“I wasn’t in lacrosse shape, used to running back and forth, a little more conditioning based,” said Aitken, who joined Villanova in the fall of 2021, only to have the season canceled due to the pandemic. “In football, it’s quick bursts.”

Aitken said he bulked up to 215 pounds while working out for football, but quickly trimmed back down to 208 because of the additional running he did for lacrosse.

Though he had only been away from the sport for a semester, Aitken said coming back to lacrosse was a mental transition.

“I thought I was done,” he said. “I didn’t even own a stick.”

Miezan kept his stick. He’s already cut his weight from 237 to 228 pounds.

He’s been watching Virginia games from the past season on YouTube, helping both get familiar with his new team and transition himself back into a lacrosse mindset.

“Lacrosse-wise, stick skill wise, I think it’s kind of like riding a bike,” said Miezan. “I just haven’t rode my bike in a while.”