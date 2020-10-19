One month in, Virginia Tech is on the rise, while UVA's growth appears broken

The pieced-together, makeshift version of Virginia Tech football, the one that scrapped its way to an all-things-considered impressive 2-1 start to this season, is now a thing of the past.

Saturday night, the Hokies unveiled the team they were expected to be in 2020 – a Hendon Hooker-led offense that rolled against Boston College and a defense that short-circuited the potent Eagles.

“I have been proud of the way our kids have handled some tough things that we’ve been through, but those things aren’t over,” said Tech coach Justin Fuente, who has skillfully navigated the COVID-19 minefield to keep his program competitive. “This isn’t time to for us to sit back and relax and slap each other on the back.”

Of course not. Social distancing guidelines wouldn’t allow for that, anyway. But Fuente’s program has earned some early season kudos. Tech, seemingly closer to full strength with each passing week, is a team on the rise in the ACC, sitting at 3-1 and up to No. 19 in the national rankings heading into Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.

Rival Virginia’s trajectory points decidedly more downward.