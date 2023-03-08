CHARLOTTESVILLE – The day before Tony Bennett visited Kihei Clark with plans to offer Clark a basketball scholarship to play at Virginia, Clark and his family welcomed a different coach into their suburban Los Angeles home.

Jim Les, the coach at UC Davis who Clark had previously been committed to, had maintained his relationship with Clark and his parents, hoping to still land the 5-foot-9 point guard from instate Taft High School.

“I remember sitting in his living room and saying, ‘Look, I believe in who we are and what we do and our system,” Les said this week. “But if you’re telling me, tomorrow night, Coach Bennett is offering you an opportunity to go to Virginia, I would not stand in the way of that and I would tell you to go.’”

The next evening, that happened.

That was 2017.

Now, five seasons, 157 games, 120 wins, three ACC regular-season championships, one national title and a season-saving pass that will live on in Virginia hoops history, Clark is set for his final postseason ride with the Cavaliers.

“I think ultimately, I was either going to UC Davis or I was going to UVa,” said Clark, whose second-seeded Virginia team opens play in the ACC tournament Thursday in the quarterfinals in Greensboro. “Coach Les was letting me know that, if the opportunity at UVa did come, it would be pretty hard to pass up.”

Clark’s lack of size hadn’t scared off Les. In fact, the coach has a long history of success with undersized point guards, going back to his time at Bradley. What did concern Les, who led UC Davis to the Big West title in 2018, was that other, bigger programs would discover Clark.

But, much to Les’s relief, when the AAU season started, Clark wasn’t receiving much playing time. Two other guards were seeing most of the minutes.

“I remember sitting there thinking, ‘These guys are doing me a favor by not playing him,’” Les said. “Because if he plays, I know how he’s going to play. Once he got some court time, it was soon to be discovered what we already knew.”

Those two guards let the team, and that moved Clark into the starting lineup. Clark had a standout performance at the 2017 Peach Jam, leading his AAU team to the title at the Nike circuit event and winning MVP honors.

“I just stuck it out, played more role, whatever they asked from me,” Clark said. “When the opportunity came I was ready to play.”

That’s where he caught Bennett’s eye. Bennett, who played in the NBA with diminutive all-star Muggsy Bogues, saw potential despite Clark’s small stature. He phoned Les, who he had played against professionally, to confirm that Clark was in fact not committed to UC Davis. Then he asked Les to confirm what he thought he saw – a lightning quick playmaker who knew the game and made his teammates better.

Les did that and then some.

“There’s something about a point guard that has vision and can see a pass ahead, a play ahead. And he had that,” Les said. “I don’t know if he’s going to win any combine tests, but what I like to say is, there isn’t anybody, nobody could stop him from getting where he needed to get to. Nobody could stop him from getting his shot off. Nobody could stop him from getting to the rim. I don’t know what his full-court time was. I don’t know what his lane slide time was. But, the eye test said there isn’t anybody who’s stopping him.”

At Virginia, Clark has authored a storied career, one that started with him starting at point guard as a true freshman in the 2018-19 season.

Clark went into that year hoping just to get some playing time, experience to help him develop. But Bennett saw him as the perfect piece to complement the team’s returning stars – Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, De’Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite.

“I thought his ability to put heat on the ball and just make timely plays, and his quickness and competitiveness, just fit so well,” Bennett said. “Because of how he’s wired, and the players he played with, he was the right complement.”

That year ended with UVa winning the national championship in Minneapolis. But they never would have reached that Final Four if not for Clark’s heads-up hustle play to assist Diakite in the Elite Eight, Diakite hitting a shot at the buzzer to force overtime.

It was Clark’s most memorable play of his college career, but it was not an outlier.

“We all look from the neck down on things in terms of athleticism and size,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “But his mind, his competitive spirit. He’s so sharp from the neck up. His intelligence out there is unbelievable. He just makes winning plays at both ends.”

It’s why game after game this season, opposing coaches have found Clark in the handshake line to compliment him, including Notre Dame’s Mike Brey, who labeled Clark “an assassin” for his uncanny knack for making plays that finish off opponents.

“I just told him, ‘You are the ultimate winner, brother,’” Brey said. “He really knows what his team needs when they need it.”

Clark hasn’t won at the level he experienced his freshman season since then, however. His second season was cut short during the ACC tournament due to the pandemic. Year 3 ended with a first-round NCAA tournament loss to Ohio in the Indianapolis bubble.

Last season, Virginia ended up playing in the NIT. Not satisfied with that ending, Clark opted to come back for one final year.

In all, Clark is the ACC’s all-time leader in wins and minutes played, and Virginia’s career leader in those categories plus assists and starts.

Clark declined to participate in a second senior day Saturday before the team’s regular-season finale against Louisville. But after the victory, before the team cut down the nets to celebrate its ACC title, Bennett presented Clark with a basketball noting those accomplishments.

Bennett said his favorite part of coaching Clark is that he still has fun playing basketball.

“I don’t think a lot of people outside understand the life that I’m living here,” Clark said. “I always say, I’m living my best life.”