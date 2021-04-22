One recruiting event in Germany helped VCU field hockey land four core players

For Stacey Bean, it was the easiest plane ticket she’s ever booked.
In an extensive collegiate field hockey head coaching career, Bean has recognized the value of networking, maintaining a worldwide web of contacts with people who have their finger on the pulse in their neck of the woods.
That came in handy as Bean took over the job as coach at VCU. When she verbally agreed to the position in December 2016, after nine years as the coach at Saint Francis (Pa.), she reached out right away to those contacts for priority No. 1: filling roster spots.
One such contact led Bean to Germany in March 2017, for a showcase. And it was there that she first evaluated in person four players who went on to become Rams, and who have been key fabricators of what Bean has been building at VCU since she took over: senior twins Maite and Svea Sturm, senior Emily van Hijfte and junior Janne Wetzel.
The players have helped position the Rams in their current standing. In this unconventional spring season, VCU (7-0, 6-0 Atlantic 10) has gone undefeated, claiming the program’s first-ever A-10 regular-season title, with its first No. 1 seed in the A-10 tournament. The top seed came with tournament hosting privileges, so the four-team event will be staged at Cary Street Field. VCU plays No. 4 seed Richmond (4-2, 4-2) in the first semifinal, at 11 a.m. Friday.
“Those two classes were just really critical to the success that we’re having right now. Without those eight kids, we’re not where we are today,” Bean said of her first two recruiting classes, that included the Sturm twins and van Hijfte in 2017 and Wetzel, Lynea Gregory, Litiana Field, Mackenzie Williams and Sasha Elliott in 2018.
Out of the 23 players on VCU’s current roster, 10 are from outside of the U.S., ranging from Canada to Europe to Australia. In recruiting, Bean — who was born in Detroit and spent time in Kentucky and Wyoming before settling in Canada for high school — tries to connect with her contacts around the globe regularly.
And if she sees enough on tape of a player to draw her interest, the next objective is to get a chance to see that player live and in person.
That led her to Germany early in her tenure in 2017, to what was the Go USA Field Hockey Showcase. The Sturm sisters, from Waltrop, Germany, and van Hijfte (Amstelveen, Netherlands) and Wetzel (Munich, Germany), though all in attendance, didn’t know each other personally at the start of the event.
But all impressed Bean. She remembers a play in particular from Maite Sturm, when her team turned the ball over and she made an “unbelievable” 30-to-35-meter run to recover, win the ball back and start a counterattack.
“That just showed me that grit and that competitiveness, and the hockey IQ, to actually realize she could get back in the play and then start the counterattack,” Bean said. “And that sort of thing that you can see with your eyes as a coach is invaluable.”
In that showcase, Bean also saw in the game of Svea Sturm notable subtleties and creativeness, including her work off the ball. In van Hijfte she saw grit, a presence, physical strength and the good technical skills that she said the Dutch are known for. And in Wetzel she saw a hockey IQ that she described as off the charts.
Once on campus, part of Bean’s first team at VCU, van Hijfte and the Sturm twins joined what van Hijfte said was a major building process. The Rams had to adjust to the intensity of work in Bean’s program.
“It was clear that she was trying to make something happen,” van Hijfte said. “Create a change both in the team culture and in just the hard work being put in both on the field but also off the field.”
The Rams went 14-6 in Bean’s first season in 2017, the program’s most wins in a season since VCU was 16-6 in 1992. Then, in 2018, VCU made the program’s first A-10 tournament title game, before falling to top seed Saint Joseph’s.
After an 8-9 year, 4-4 in A-10 play, in 2019, the Rams have put together the program’s first-ever undefeated record in conference. The typical fall season was moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in the free months this past fall, the Rams became a family, Wetzel said. And that’s helping them this spring.
“Really having a bond off and on the field,” Wetzel said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why we’re so successful right now.”
VCU beat Richmond, Friday’s opponent, twice in the regular season. Wetzel acknowledged that it’s tough to beat a team thrice.
But if VCU can do that, and make the title game like in 2018, Wetzel and Maite Sturm feel they’ll carry with them a togetherness that they didn’t have two and a half years ago.
“We were a good team, but we didn’t really attack or defend together,” Sturm said of the 2018 squad. “So, I think we picked it up now.”
For Bean, the plane ticket to Germany in 2017 is continuing to pay dividends.
As the Rams try to secure their first-ever A-10 title this weekend, it was on that trip that four players who could lead them there were fully discovered.
“These are all kids who had high goals,” Bean said of the Sturm twins, van Hijfte and Wetzel. “And are all four of them very competitive, as athletes and as students.”
Note: Bean on Thursday was named the A-10’s coach of the year, Wetzel was named the league’s defensive player of the year and Bridget McCormick was named the league’s rookie of the year.
Also, Maite Sturm, Field and Elliott joined Wetzel on the all-conference first team, and Svea Sturm and McCormick made the second team. McCormick and Ashlyn Hughes were named to the all-rookie team.
Bean is the first coach in A-10 history, in any sport, to win the league’s coach of the year honor at three different schools. She also won it during her time at former A-10 field hockey schools Rhode Island (2002-07) and Saint Francis (2008-16).
