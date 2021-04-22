One recruiting event in Germany helped VCU field hockey land four core players

“Those two classes were just really critical to the success that we’re having right now. Without those eight kids, we’re not where we are today,” Bean said of her first two recruiting classes, that included the Sturm twins and van Hijfte in 2017 and Wetzel, Lynea Gregory, Litiana Field, Mackenzie Williams and Sasha Elliott in 2018.

Out of the 23 players on VCU’s current roster, 10 are from outside of the U.S., ranging from Canada to Europe to Australia. In recruiting, Bean — who was born in Detroit and spent time in Kentucky and Wyoming before settling in Canada for high school — tries to connect with her contacts around the globe regularly.

And if she sees enough on tape of a player to draw her interest, the next objective is to get a chance to see that player live and in person.

That led her to Germany early in her tenure in 2017, to what was the Go USA Field Hockey Showcase. The Sturm sisters, from Waltrop, Germany, and van Hijfte (Amstelveen, Netherlands) and Wetzel (Munich, Germany), though all in attendance, didn’t know each other personally at the start of the event.

But all impressed Bean. She remembers a play in particular from Maite Sturm, when her team turned the ball over and she made an “unbelievable” 30-to-35-meter run to recover, win the ball back and start a counterattack.