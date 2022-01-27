Opponents' averages a motivator for VCU’s Ace Baldwin Jr.

Part of Baldwin’s defensive contributions consisted of five steals, just two off the career high he set against Saint Joseph’s this past Saturday. And he played all 40 minutes, too. Baldwin leads the country in KenPom.com's steals percentage metric, securing a steal on 6.4% of possessions when he's on the floor.

Baldwin added 15 points, including 2 of 2 from deep.

The five steals were part of 15 total turnovers, tied for the third-most committed in a game by a Davidson team usually sure handed with the ball.

Making Davidson uncomfortable was one of VCU’s objectives from a defensive perspective, Baldwin said.

Rhoades said the Rams didn’t want to end up in situations in which they were left chasing Wildcats. Instead, they wanted to blow up their actions before they materialized.

“I think one thing is we have some individual defenders that can guard guys and get through screens. It's just how we play,” Rhoades said. “So I think that has something to do with it. You can't let them get in a rhythm. If that offense gets humming you're in trouble.”