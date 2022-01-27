Opponents' averages a motivator for VCU’s Ace Baldwin Jr.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — When Ace Baldwin Jr. readies for the Rams’ matchups, there’s a benchmark that drives him in his defensive assignments.
Baldwin, VCU’s sophomore point guard, takes note of opposing players’ scoring averages. And the goal, for Baldwin, is to hold the players he’s tasked with marking to under their average.
“I make sure they don't get their average,” Baldwin said after the Rams’ 70-68 win at No. 25 Davidson on Wednesday. “I want them to get below. I really don't even want them to get in double digits."
That fire paid off for Baldwin against the Wildcats. He spent time on multiple players on Wednesday, including Hyunjung Lee, Foster Loyer and Michael Jones.
And with his help, VCU held each of those three Davidson starters to under their scoring average.
"He's so competitive, and he wants an edge any way you can get it,” coach Mike Rhoades said of Baldwin. “And if you tell that guy he's going to hit 3s in your eye, he's like, 'No he's not.'”
Lee finished with 13 points Wednesday (average coming in was 16.2), Loyer had 12 points (average was 15.7) and Jones had 10 points (average was 12.8).
Part of Baldwin’s defensive contributions consisted of five steals, just two off the career high he set against Saint Joseph’s this past Saturday. And he played all 40 minutes, too. Baldwin leads the country in KenPom.com's steals percentage metric, securing a steal on 6.4% of possessions when he's on the floor.
Baldwin added 15 points, including 2 of 2 from deep.
The five steals were part of 15 total turnovers, tied for the third-most committed in a game by a Davidson team usually sure handed with the ball.
Making Davidson uncomfortable was one of VCU’s objectives from a defensive perspective, Baldwin said.
Rhoades said the Rams didn’t want to end up in situations in which they were left chasing Wildcats. Instead, they wanted to blow up their actions before they materialized.
“I think one thing is we have some individual defenders that can guard guys and get through screens. It's just how we play,” Rhoades said. “So I think that has something to do with it. You can't let them get in a rhythm. If that offense gets humming you're in trouble.”
Baldwin’s relentless coverage helped keep Davidson’s myriad shooters in check. The Wildcats finished 3 of 14 from 3-point range, a season worst, after entering second in the country in 3-point percentage at 41.65%.
And when it was all said and done, his personal defensive objective contributed to a major VCU result.
“Those are the type of guys we want, that you take matchups personal, or assignments personal,” Rhoades said. “Because you know that's going to contribute to winning."
