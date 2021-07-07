Opportunity to return to UVA too good for Isaiah Wilkins to pass up

“He said, ‘No pressure. You’ve still got years to play. You can always do this later on,’” said Wilkins. “I was like, ‘No no, I’m in. I was in probably the first five minutes of the conversation. I wasn’t looking for it, but once it popped up, I was all the way in.”

The timing was perfect for Wilkins, who said his playing days are behind him. He married his wife, Catalina, last May in small, family ceremony at her parent’s home in Short Pump, after his professional season in Poland was cut short by the pandemic.

Catalina, he said, was eager to return full-time to the United States and Wilkins was excited to return to his alma mater.

“I think I would have done anything to come back and be a part of this program,” he said. “You really don’t get to experience anything like this once you leave. I’ve always kind of wanted to do this and be back here so it worked out to be perfect timing for me.”

Now, while pursuing a master’s degree in higher education, the 25-year-old Wilkins sees coaching has his future. He’ll GA for Bennett for the next two seasons. It’s a role his coaches and teammates could envision Wilkins in even during his playing career.