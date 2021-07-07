Opportunity to return to UVA too good for Isaiah Wilkins to pass up

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Having worked his way up from being a student manager to the team’s director of player personnel, Johnny Carpenter prides himself on being the first one in the Virginia basketball office early each morning.
So, a couple of weeks ago, Carpenter was surprised to walk in and find the staff’s newest addition sitting in the dark, working on a computer.
“I was like, ‘You can turn a light on. You don’t have to work in the dark,’” said Carpenter.
Since becoming the first graduate assistant of the Tony Bennett era, Isaiah Wilkins has been putting in work, learning all the facets of college coaching. He’s drilled on the court as a practice player and instructor, and, off the court, he’s been learning how to cut video of opponents, self-scout the Cavaliers and evaluate recruits.
Wilkins played for UVA from 2015-2018, helping the Cavaliers reach four straight NCAA tournaments and winning ACC defensive player of the year honors as a senior. He spent the past three years playing professionally overseas in New Zealand, Poland and Germany.
But when Bennett – heading into his 13th season leading UVA – phoned him near the end of his season in Germany to talk about the possibility of becoming a graduate assistant, Wilkins jumped at the opportunity.
“He said, ‘No pressure. You’ve still got years to play. You can always do this later on,’” said Wilkins. “I was like, ‘No no, I’m in. I was in probably the first five minutes of the conversation. I wasn’t looking for it, but once it popped up, I was all the way in.”
The timing was perfect for Wilkins, who said his playing days are behind him. He married his wife, Catalina, last May in small, family ceremony at her parent’s home in Short Pump, after his professional season in Poland was cut short by the pandemic.
Catalina, he said, was eager to return full-time to the United States and Wilkins was excited to return to his alma mater.
“I think I would have done anything to come back and be a part of this program,” he said. “You really don’t get to experience anything like this once you leave. I’ve always kind of wanted to do this and be back here so it worked out to be perfect timing for me.”
Now, while pursuing a master’s degree in higher education, the 25-year-old Wilkins sees coaching has his future. He’ll GA for Bennett for the next two seasons. It’s a role his coaches and teammates could envision Wilkins in even during his playing career.
“There’s a handful of guys that I’ve coached in our time here where I say, ‘If they want to coach, they’re going to be terrific,’” said Bennett in a release announcing Wilkins’ addition to the staff. “And Isaiah is one of those. He’s right up at the top of the list.”
Carpenter was on staff during Wilkins’s UVA days and continued to work out with him during offseasons, when Wilkins returned from overseas. Carpenter said Wilkins is a “student of the game,” a driven worker, fiercely competitive, a leader and has the ability to connect with teammates – all attributes that lend themselves to coaching.
“You look for guys who think quickly. You look for guys who have an ability, in game, to be able make those pressure filled decisions, and you want them to be bright,” said Carpenter. “Zay’s one of those guys who, especially defensively, thought the game at a high level. “I think he knew he wanted to be a coach. When was kind of the big question. When could he jump in.”
As for the team Wilkins will be working with this season, he sees parallels between UVA’s 2021-22 roster and what the Cavaliers had his senior season.
“It could be the same kind of feeling as my last year,” said Wilkins. “We had just lost a lot of guys to graduation and transfer and things like that. That can kind of bring you closer as a team.”
And it’s something Wilkins is eager to be a part of.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber