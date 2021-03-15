Oregon shares similarities with VCU; teams' respective strengths make for intriguing matchup

The schools are 2,900 miles apart. But heading into Saturday’s first-round NCAA tournament matchup, Oregon and VCU share some similarities in situation.
The Ducks (20-6), seeded seventh, have been frequent Big Dance attendees in the past decade like the 10th-seeded Rams. They’ve made eight of the last seven tournaments, not counting last year. VCU (19-7) has made nine of the last 10.
And Oregon also made a Final Four run the last decade, in 2017. VCU did 10 years ago, in 2011.
The two schools both participated in the 2019 tournament, the last tournament before this year, after the cancellation of the 2020 event. But, like VCU, the Ducks’ roster of this year shares little resemblance to the roster in 2018-19.
VCU carries just three players from its 2019 team, and Oregon carries just three players from that team this year.
So for many of the Ducks, like for many of the Rams, the trip to the tournament this year will be a new experience.
Saturday’s game will tip off at 9:57 p.m. at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, and will be broadcast on TNT.
“They haven't experienced [the tournament], so they don't know what they're missing,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said, in a chat with media members Sunday after the bracket reveal. “But I'm sure over the next few days they'll realize what a big deal it is."
Altman, though, is in his 11th season at Oregon and will be making his 14th NCAA tournament appearance including his time as coach at Kansas State (1990-94) and Creighton (1994-2010). In addition to the Final Four in 2017, Altman piloted the Ducks to the Sweet 16 in 2013 and 2019, and to the Elite Eight in 2016.
The matchup Saturday will pit one of the nation’s top offensive attacks in Oregon against one of the nation’s top defensive squads in VCU.
Oregon ranks 16th in KenPom.com’s adjusted offensive efficiency rating, scoring at a pace of 115.1 points per 100 possessions. VCU, on the other hand, is 12th in KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive rating, holding teams to 88.8 points per 100 possessions.
The Ducks are proficient and efficient from beyond the arc. They have a team 3-point average of 37.9, which is 22nd nationally, and they made 8.4 of them per game, which leads the Pac-12.
The team is paced by a pair of 6-6 senior wings in Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi. They each average 16.7 points. Duarte, a finalist for the Jerry West Award for the top shooting guard in the country, is averaging 4.7 rebounds and has made a team-high 58 3s at a team-high 43% clip. Omoruyi is averaging 5.1 rebounds and shooting 38.4% from deep.
And though Saturday will mark just VCU’s second matchup all-time against Oregon and first since 2014, a 77-63 VCU win in the Legends Classic, the Ducks also have a pair of players the Rams have seen before.
On the Oregon roster is St. John’s transfer L.J. Figueroa, who VCU faced in the 2018 Legends Classic when it went to overtime with the Red Storm before falling 87-86. Figueroa is averaging 12.3 points, a team-high-tying 6.1 rebounds and shooting 37.6% from deep for the Ducks this year. Figueroa is also another Oregon player with NCAA tournament experience, with St. John’s in 2019.
Also on the Oregon roster is Duquesne transfer Eric Williams Jr., who VCU faced in A-10 play in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Williams is averaging 10.4 points and matching Figueroa with 6.1 rebounds.
Oregon this year claimed a second straight Pac-12 regular-season title, going 14-4 in league play. But like VCU, the Ducks will enter the NCAA tournament coming off a loss, 75-64 to Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals on Friday. That snapped a six-game win streak.
Altman said his team has to clean up its play on the boards heading into Saturday. Oregon was outrebounded by 14 against the Beavers.
“Our block-out percentages have not been good,” he said. “We had some bad switches against Oregon State, which cost us easy baskets.”
Neither Altman or Omoruyi, speaking Sunday after the selection show, knew much about this year’s VCU team but planned to dive into film Sunday night.
But, as the Rams spoke about after falling to St. Bonaventure Sunday, Omoruyi said the Ducks have to refocus coming off their loss Friday.
And each team’s respective strengths and similarities have set the stage for what will be an intriguing matchup on Saturday.
“Just for us to be here right now,” Omoruyi said, “it's a big moment.”
