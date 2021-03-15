Oregon shares similarities with VCU; teams' respective strengths make for intriguing matchup

The schools are 2,900 miles apart. But heading into Saturday’s first-round NCAA tournament matchup, Oregon and VCU share some similarities in situation.

The Ducks (20-6), seeded seventh, have been frequent Big Dance attendees in the past decade like the 10th-seeded Rams. They’ve made eight of the last seven tournaments, not counting last year. VCU (19-7) has made nine of the last 10.

And Oregon also made a Final Four run the last decade, in 2017. VCU did 10 years ago, in 2011.

The two schools both participated in the 2019 tournament, the last tournament before this year, after the cancellation of the 2020 event. But, like VCU, the Ducks’ roster of this year shares little resemblance to the roster in 2018-19.

VCU carries just three players from its 2019 team, and Oregon carries just three players from that team this year.

So for many of the Ducks, like for many of the Rams, the trip to the tournament this year will be a new experience.

Saturday’s game will tip off at 9:57 p.m. at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, and will be broadcast on TNT.