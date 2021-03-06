Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure dominate interior, advance to A-10 tournament final with win over Saint Louis

Like a pogo stick, St. Bonaventure center Osun Osunniyi popped up in front of Saint Louis shot attempts and sent them back the other way.

Repeatedly, through Saturday’s first Atlantic 10 tournament semifinal at the Siegel Center, Osunniyi was a menace inside, blocking and disrupting.

Against Saint Louis, the Bonnies junior had five blocks in the game’s first 9:06, and he matched with a career high with seven in the Bonnies’ 71-53 victory.

Osunniyi’s shot blocking was just one signal of St. Bonaventure’s overall dominance inside. But Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said, was the difference.

“Osun, he’s incredible,” St. Bonaventure junior Kyle Lofton said. “He has the potential to be a pro right now. What he does for our defense, you can’t even name it.”

The Bonnies outscored the Billikens 34 to 20 in the paint and outrebounded them 35 to 27.

The top seed in this year’s A-10 tournament, St. Bonaventure (15-4) moves on to the March 14 championship game, which will be hosted at Dayton’s UD Arena.