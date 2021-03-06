Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure dominate interior, advance to A-10 tournament final with win over Saint Louis

Like a pogo stick, St. Bonaventure center Osun Osunniyi popped up in front of Saint Louis shot attempts and sent them back the other way.
Repeatedly, through Saturday’s first Atlantic 10 tournament semifinal at the Siegel Center, Osunniyi was a menace inside, blocking and disrupting.
Against Saint Louis, the Bonnies junior had five blocks in the game’s first 9:06, and he matched with a career high with seven in the Bonnies’ 71-53 victory.
Osunniyi’s shot blocking was just one signal of St. Bonaventure’s overall dominance inside. But Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said, was the difference.
“Osun, he’s incredible,” St. Bonaventure junior Kyle Lofton said. “He has the potential to be a pro right now. What he does for our defense, you can’t even name it.”
The Bonnies outscored the Billikens 34 to 20 in the paint and outrebounded them 35 to 27.
The top seed in this year’s A-10 tournament, St. Bonaventure (15-4) moves on to the March 14 championship game, which will be hosted at Dayton’s UD Arena.
Despite the success inside, it was the outside shot that turned momentum in the Bonnies’ favor early. They hit three treys in the game’s first 3:34 and jumped out to an early 11-2 lead. They never trailed Saturday.
Saint Louis (14-6), the tournament’s fourth seed, never got closer than 4 points, after St. Bonaventure built its early advantage.
The Bonnies led 33-24 at the half, and Jalen Adaway took over to start the second half. He had 13 points in the half’s first 7:50 to help the Bonnies put the game in the bag.
“Just refusing to lose,” Adaway said, discussing his second half.
St Bonaventure is back in the A-10 tournament final after making it in 2019, when it was beaten by Saint Louis. Last year’s tournament was canceled after the first round due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saint Louis had also beaten St. Bonaventure 70-59 in St. Louis on Feb. 6.
