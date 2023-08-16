CHARLOTTESVILLE – Des Kitchings first took note of Kobe Pace’s ability when Kitchings worked as an assistant coach at North Carolina State and wanted to recruit the talented running back. But with Pace holding scholarship offers powerhouse schools including Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Texas, Kitchings understood where he stood.

“When I was coaching at another institution, I wasn’t sexy enough for Kobe Pace,” Kitchings said with a laugh. “But I remember him coming out of high school.”

Pace went to Clemson, but on a roster loaded with talent, never was able to emerge as the team’s featured back. Now, the 5-foot-10, 215-pound Georgia native is at Virginia, where Kitchings became the offensive coordinator last season.

Kitchings is getting his chance to coach Pace and Pace has his chance to become the star runner.

“I just want to show who I am and what I can do and just have a great season,” Pace said. “I feel like I can do a lot of things. I can run past you. I can run through you or I can make a guy miss. Whatever I have to do to get to the end zone, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Virginia hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Jordan Ellis in 2018.

Second-year UVa coach Tony Elliott and Kitchings are focused on developing a consistent run game and the running back position is the deepest on the offense this fall. Pace joins a room that already includes Perris Jones, Mike Hollins, Xavier Brown and Cody Brown, and gets Amaad Foston back from an injury.

Pace and Cody Brown have missed time this month with minor injuries and Xavier Brown will be out until at least mid-September after dislocating his elbow, so that depth has already proved valuable. Walk-on Jack Griese, who starred in the spring game, has continued to develop, though he’s unlikely to unseat the more heralded players ahead of him on the depth chart.

Running backs coach Keith Gaither said one of his primary goals in fall camp is to whittle his rotation down to “three to four guys we can win football games with.” Ideally, Gaither and the rest of the UVa offensive coaches would love for one bell-cow back to emerge, a clear starter who gets 20 to 25 carries a game, can play on all downs and in all situations and has big-play ability.

“When you first look at it you say, ‘Hey, do we have someone who’s different? Do we have someone who’s elite? Every time he touches the ball, he has the chance to go to the house,’” Gaither said. “Who’s a true playmaker that’s a threat to score every time.”

Pace certainly seems to have that attribute.

“When he gets the ball, he’s a missile,” Gaither said. “He’s dynamic. Got great footwork. Good vision.”

While Jones is the most consistent and experienced of the backs, Hollins and Pace would appear to be the most suited to become featured runners. Hollins, of course, has worked his way back to health after being a victim of the on-campus shooting in November that killed three of his teammates.

During his recovery, Hollins weight dropped from 208 to 180 pounds. In the spring and summer he worked to get his strength and conditioning back up to college level. This fall, back up to 205 pounds, he’s regaining his confidence as a ball carrier.

“I never really questioned my physical ability coming back,” Hollins said. “I never really questioned if I would be able to play football again.”

His touchdown in the spring game was an emotional moment for him, his teammates and the Virginia football community, as a whole.

This fall, he’s hoping to reach the end zone in real contests, part of a unit of capable ball carriers.

“I just know it’s going to be a show coming from the running back room, every day,” Hollins said.

Running backs

Returning starters: Perris Jones

Other returners: Mike Hollins, Xavier Brown, Cody Brown, Amaad Foston, Jack Griese

Newcomers to know: Kobe Pace

Key losses: None

Position coach: Keith Gaither (2nd year at UVa)

Key stat: Despite a philosophical commitment to the run game, Virginia averaged the fourth fewest rushing yards per game in the ACC (123.1) and scored the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns (13).