Over meals and drills, Brennan Armstrong getting comfortable with UVA's new coaches

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Des Kitchings had to fight the urge to skip ahead.

As Virginia’s new offensive coordinator, Kitchings inherited an All-ACC caliber quarterback in Brennan Armstrong, a team leader with two years of starting experience who figures to break the school’s all-time passing yardage and touchdowns records this season.

But Kitchings knew that, with a new staff, led by coach Tony Elliott, installing a new offense, it wouldn’t be fair to expect Armstrong to simply pick up where he left off last season.

“You have to be a little cautious in that,” said Kitchings. “That’s part of Brennan and I and Coach Elliott getting to know each other. Not just saying, ‘We’ve got Brennan. Let’s just go, go, go.”

For Kitchings and Armstrong, that started with a meal at a local grill and steakhouse. For new quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb and Armstrong, it began at a barbeque joint. Over the past week, Armstrong and the rest of the UVA players have gotten to meet and know the new coaches’ families, many of whom attended practice Thursday.

“All you do is just talk,” Armstrong said of his first meal with Kitchings. “You get to know him. There’s a lot of basic questions you can ask just to get to know someone. And then we started diving into a bunch of football things. What I did last year. What he has in mind for us.”

Through the team’s first five spring practices, Lamb has gotten to learn about Armstrong’s on-field skills, his leadership and his emotions. He’s been impressed by the left-hander’s quick release and accuracy and said the quarterback is bigger and stronger than Lamb anticipated.

Lamb had actually studied UVA’s offense this past December, while still the offensive coordinator at Gardner-Webb and was wowed by Armstrong’s playmaking abilities.

But it was over bites of BBQ that the process of getting used to each other really began.

“Try to get to know each other outside of the building, a little bit,” said Lamb. “You don’t want it all to be about football when you’re getting to know a guy.”

Lamb and Armstrong have had an easy time finding common ground, in part, because Lamb is not far removed from his playing days. He was a quarterback at Appalachian State from 2013-2017, so he’s intimately familiar with what Armstrong deals with, both on and off the field.

Still, Armstrong acknowledged, there’s no denying that facing a coaching change for his senior year is a challenge. All of his mastery of the offensive attack under the former staff, one that produced a record-setting season for him in 2021, gets set aside as he’s tackling a new scheme.

Armstrong – who threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns last year, both single-season school records – describes it as a discomfort that will only make him a better player in the long run.

“Just being uncomfortable as a fifth-year, I think that’s something that’s going to allow me to grow,” said the Ohio-native who threw for five touchdowns in a win over Illinois. “I’m uncomfortable with a new offense. It makes me be up in the film room all the time working.”

That has been where Armstrong is spending much of his time this spring, sitting in on the offensive coaching staff meetings or visiting with Kitchings and Lamb in their offices.

His ability to take concepts from the blackboard in the meeting room out onto the field has impressed his new coaches.

Lamb doesn’t plan to change much if anything with Armstrong’s play. The work they’re focused on has to do with adapting Armstrong’s footwork and timing to the specific routes in the offense UVA is installing.

And, just as much, Lamb said, the focus is on adapting the offensive concepts to fit Armstrong.

“If he likes out-breaking routes, let’s throw out-breaking routes. If he likes this play, let’s throw this play,” said Lamb. “It doesn’t matter what we like as coaches. If the triggerman doesn’t like, it’s probably not going to work.”

For Lamb and Kitchens, the spring is about getting to know their star quarterback off the field. On the field, it's simple.

"Let Brennan be Brennan," said Lamb.