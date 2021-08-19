Over past year, former walk-on James Carpenter carved out his place on JMU's stout defensive line

“Probably the highlight of my career, so far,” Carpenter said. “So it was definitely something I'll never forget."

Carpenter was a player who emerged during JMU’s “fall ball” practice period last year, coach Curt Cignetti said last November. With the Dukes down multiple D-line pieces due to injury and transfer, the former walk-on stepped up at the right time.

And Carpenter, a redshirt freshman entering a third season at JMU, is carving out his place to stay heading into the upcoming fall with the line much deeper than it was just a few months ago.

“We got eight, 10 guys deep,” Carpenter said. “So it's pretty crazy and unusual. But it can only help us in the long run.”

Amongst that group, Carpenter has taken first-team reps in fall camp, ahead of JMU’s Sept. 4 opener against Morehead State.

The Roanoke native arrived at JMU in 2019 and played in just one early season game before sitting and taking a redshirt.

"Obviously true freshman year is always tough. You don't really expect much,” Carpenter said. “Mostly scout team guy, so you just try and learn from it. Just kind of take it on the chin and just learn everything you can from that year.”