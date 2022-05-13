Owayne Gordon's speed a key new asset for the Kickers

The run was fast and furious — in a vigorous, eight-second blur, Owayne Gordon displayed the type of talent that made him a “no-brainer” signing for the Kickers.

Gordon, in Richmond’s U.S. Open Cup round of 32 tilt against MLS side Charlotte FC on Wednesday, entered as a substitute in the 64th minute. It was the Montego Bay, Jamaica, native’s club debut, coming off a signing that was announced on May 3.

And he made a memorable first Kickers impression, highlighted by the eight-second flash, that came in the 80th minute. Richmond had just won the ball back, and teammate Nil Vinyals placed the ball ahead in space for Gordon, deep in Charlotte’s half.

Gordon immediately pressed the gas, collecting the ball and pushing past his defender. He kept going, all by himself, past a second Charlotte defender. Finally, he found himself flanked by two more defenders just outside the 18-yard box. Charlotte’s Laukoa Santos slid in from the side to clear the ball.

But in that run, that stretched some 60 yards, Gordon invigorated the crowd and gave a clear example of what could be to come from the veteran forward in Richmond — immense value, with world-class speed at the foundation.

Gordon and the Kickers (2-2-1) return to USL League One play Saturday, with a home game at City Stadium against Union Omaha (1-1-2), a 6:30 p.m. start.

"At the end of the day, being back on the pitch, being amongst the excitement once again and the atmosphere, it's good," Gordon said on Friday afternoon, of his Kickers debut. "And it just gives me that urge to be on the field each and every day."

Growing up in Jamaica, Gordon was a track athlete first, in the 100-meter dash. But he transitioned to soccer in high school.

It was a sport his father played, as a goalkeeper. And goalkeeper was where Gordon started at, too. But his coach then knew of his speed and asked him to move to a spot at winger, to help the team on breaks.

He progressed quickly — a love for the game motivated him to devote the time necessary to get better, and make up for his relatively late start in soccer.

“I’m just like so focused on getting better each and every day,” Gordon said. “I know I’m quick, so the only thing I need to work on is where it fits me the most on the pitch, and how I can grow as a player in that position."

Gordon went pro right after high school, in the Jamaican Premier League, for Arnett Gardens F.C. in Kingston. He then returned home to play for Montego Bay United F.C., in 2011. He scored a league-high 19 goals there in the 2015-16 season.

Later, Gordon moved to the U.S. for loan spells with Indy Eleven and in the USL Championship with San Antonio FC.

During those years, Gordon earned international experience with the Jamaican national team, too, including as part of the squad that made the 2017 Gold Cup final.

“It was everything,” Gordon said of that time. “Because that is something that I dreamed of.”

Gordon continued in the USL Championship with Oklahoma Energy in 2019 and 2020, and with Austin Bold FC last year, where he registered six assists and a goal.

But Austin Bold FC, in the midst of a relocation, is not playing this season. Gordon wanted to continue playing in the U.S.

Darren Sawtazky, the Kickers’ chief sporting officer and head coach, saw Gordon train three years ago, while the coach at FC Tucson.

“And I was like, 'Holy moly.' I mean, the kid was flying,” Sawatzky said. “And I was like, 'Man, the kid should be in MLS.'

“And when he popped up now, it was a no-brainer."

In these early stages, the Kickers will continue to manage Gordon's minutes, Sawatzky said.

But, moving forward, Gordon, 30, figures to be another piece to help take scoring pressure off two-time defending league MVP and Golden Boot winner Emiliano Terzaghi — along with players like Matthew Bentley and Jonathan Bolanos, who was hurt last month but who is close to a return.

“We have four or five guys that can score goals,” Sawatzky said. “That's a good scenario for the long term for us."

Union Omaha is the defending USL League One champion, but lost its top two goal scorers to USL Championship clubs: Greg Hurst (14 goals, now with Phoenix Rising FC) and Evan Conway (13 goals, now with San Diego Loyal SC).

Still, Sawatzky said the formula will be the same from Union Omaha, under coach Jay Mims.

“We know what we're getting, we know what we're going to see with them,” Sawatzky said.

And for a club that craves its own championship glory, a player with Gordon’s high-octane ability could be a key asset for the road ahead.

Gordon provided a glimpse on Wednesday.

“That is every player’s dream, to win championships,” Gordon said. “So I come in here … I work hard and, hopefully, it pays off that we lift a trophy at the end of the year.”