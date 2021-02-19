Paced in part by its run game, James Madison is set to start its spring season Saturday against Morehead State

And, as Cignetti alluded to last month, the weather at the beginning of this season could play right into JMU’s hand. The Dukes’ run game is a foundation of their offense and one of their strengths. They have a deep roster of backs to execute it.

It figures to be all the more valuable in the frigid early season conditions, too.

“We run the football. That's what we do,” senior running back Jawon Hamilton said. “We're a running football team. We'll open up in the pass, too, but we already know what's to be expected of our group."

JMU’s, last season, was 10th in the nation in rushing yards per game, with 242.9, as it made a run to the FCS national title game. And four of the five top rushers are back.

That’s led by senior Percy Agyei-Obese, whose 1,216 yards on the ground was 13th in the country and whose 19 scores ranked fifth. Hamilton was second with 919 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Latrele Palmer (400 yards, four touchdowns) and Solomon Vanhorse (382 yards, five touchdowns) performed well last year, too, as true freshman and redshirt freshman, respectively.