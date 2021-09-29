Pair of newcomers primed for point guard duties at VCU until Ace Baldwin returns

Ace Baldwin is still heard, all the time.
That wasn’t going to change, even with Baldwin sidelined in practice sessions because of a ruptured left Achilles tendon, suffered in May.
“He's super loud and funny,” teammate Marcus Tsohonis said. “He's helping everybody out on the way, even though he's recovering."
But the timing of the injury to the Rams’ returning starting point guard, who was an Atlantic 10 all-rookie team selection for his play as a freshman last season, means his absence will stretch into the season.
It’s a notable vacancy the Rams will be left to account for, for likely all of their nonconference schedule and the very beginning of A-10 play.
However, VCU will likely utilize a mix of youth and experience at point guard until Baldwin is back this winter — mainly freshman Jayden Nunn and Tsohonis, a junior transfer from Washington.
“Jayden Nunn's done a great job — they both have,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Monday. “But the one thing, with the way Marcus shoots the ball, we want him off the ball, too.
“So we got a combination of lineups. And Vince [Williams] can handle the ball for us as well. So, we'll definitely play a couple different lineups that way early.”
Nunn and Tsohonis announced their commitments to VCU in April, two days apart.
Nunn, who decommitted from Iowa State in March, was a three-star recruit who 247Sports rated as the No. 21 point guard nationally in the class of 2021. Tsohonis showed his scoring prowess in his two years at Washington. He averaged 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game over 23 appearances last season.
Both have the ability to play either on or off the ball, and Baldwin was presumed the seamless incumbent at point guard. He started all 26 of VCU’s games last season and averaged 6.7 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 29.9 rebounds per game.
But his injury forces VCU to fill his minutes otherwise for now. Rhoades said of Nunn in August, on a podcast with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, that, “If we had a game tonight, he’d probably start the point.”
That sentiment holds true still.
“Jayden Nunn's done really well as a freshman,” Rhoades said. “Very coachable. Done a super job of that. And Marcus Tsohonis has done a great job. He definitely is more of a [combo guard] than Jayden. But they both have really good size, and they both can play off the ball.
“So when Ace comes back, we're going to have a good combination, and a good group of guards that can handle and make plays and guard.”
Both Nunn and Tsohonis have been learning the ropes the past three-plus months, since they first arrived at VCU. Tsohonis, a 6-3, 190 pounder from Portland, Ore., mentioned adjusting to the Rams’ man-to-man, pressing defensive scheme, coming from the 2-3 zone he played in at Washington.
And Nunn is coming out of a role in high school at Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.) in which he was primarily a scorer, and now is working on finding the balance between scoring and running the point — calling the correct plays to put teammates in positions to score.
It’s a challenge, Nunn said, but one he feels will make him better in the end.
“I got a lot on my shoulders. But I'm just going to take everything slow,” said Nunn, a Flint, Mich., native who averaged 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists this past season at Dream City Christian. “I feel like I'm built for this. Like I didn't put all this work in for nothing.”
Rhoades has lauded Nunn as a player who loves to be in the gym. One of Nunn’s goals was to add weight over the offseason and he said he’s added about 10 pounds so far. He’s listed at 6-4 and 190 pounds, and hopes to add five more pounds.
Tsohonis and Nunn have built a relationship already, too. It’s rookie and veteran, but Tsohonis said Nunn pushes him in practice as well.
“J-Nunn, he’s a great point guard already,” Tsohonis said. “He's levelheaded, he's super tough. He likes to talk. So, I mean, I'm just, being more experienced, just throwing him different hints, telling him little things that'll help him play with more confidence.”
Meanwhile, Baldwin continues to progress well in his recovery for the Rams, who began official preseason practices Tuesday as their Nov. 9 opener against Saint Peter’s draws ever closer. Rhoades said Baldwin reached the point where he’s allowed to jump this past week. A return at the beginning of January is a current target, but Rhoades said that could change.
In the meantime, it seems point guard duties will fall to a pair of newcomers. It’ll be a new-look backcourt for VCU to start.
"We got a lot of depth, so we're going to play different lineups,” Rhoades said. “And some guys got to continue to learn how to play with each other and how to really excel in their role. If our guys star in their personal roles, that will make our team better and better."
