Pair of newcomers primed for point guard duties at VCU until Ace Baldwin returns

Nunn and Tsohonis announced their commitments to VCU in April, two days apart.

Nunn, who decommitted from Iowa State in March, was a three-star recruit who 247Sports rated as the No. 21 point guard nationally in the class of 2021. Tsohonis showed his scoring prowess in his two years at Washington. He averaged 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game over 23 appearances last season.

Both have the ability to play either on or off the ball, and Baldwin was presumed the seamless incumbent at point guard. He started all 26 of VCU’s games last season and averaged 6.7 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 29.9 rebounds per game.

But his injury forces VCU to fill his minutes otherwise for now. Rhoades said of Nunn in August, on a podcast with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, that, “If we had a game tonight, he’d probably start the point.”

That sentiment holds true still.

“Jayden Nunn's done really well as a freshman,” Rhoades said. “Very coachable. Done a super job of that. And Marcus Tsohonis has done a great job. He definitely is more of a [combo guard] than Jayden. But they both have really good size, and they both can play off the ball.