Pair of old hands, Buzz Anthony and David Funderburg, steering R-MC into Sweet 16

“Love.” That was the one-word answer from David Funderburg when asked why he came back to Randolph-Macon for a fifth season of college basketball.

The 6-foot-7 forward followed his caring shot by expressing his affection for the program culture, his teammates, the coaching staff, and the school. The NCAA's allowance of an extra year of eligibility for winter sports athletes from 2020-21 due to the pandemic opened the door for Funderburg to become a "super senior."

Guard Buzz Anthony made the same determination as Funderburg after the last R-MC season was limited to 12 games. It’s instructive to note that there are no athletic scholarships in Division III. Investment was braided into the choices for Funderburg (5.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and Anthony (17.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.3 apg), the only four-time player of the year in Old Dominion Athletic Conference history.

Those old hands will be steering R-MC (29-1), ranked No. 1 in the D3hoops.com poll, when the Yellow Jackets open Sweet 16 play in the NCAA Division III tournament Friday night (7:30) at home against UMass Dartmouth (26-4).

“When we went through COVID, I would say one of the things that helped me through that time was knowing that Buzz and Fundy were coming back for a fifth year,” said R-MC coach Josh Merkel, whose team has won three consecutive ODAC championships. “Buzz gets a ton of accolades, but we’ve said this a lot before, Buzz can’t win games by himself. And we’ve got a great supporting cast.

“David has played every game since his freshman year. He’s been a huge part of the winning that we’ve done. I don’t think anyone has won a higher percentage of ODAC games over their career. He’s been a force inside. He’s a post scorer. He’s a winning defender.

“You need different kinds of personalities. Buzz is very intense and competitive. Fundy brings a great balance, especially to our young guys, with helping them grow.”

That culture that Funderburg referenced likely experienced a growth spurt in Costa Rica, of all places. The Yellow Jackets played a series of exhibition games there Aug. 3-12. Without cell-phone service, interaction among players expanded. R-MC was also allowed 10 days of practice before the trip.

It was all designed with the goal of giving the Yellow Jackets their best shot at a 2022 national championship, as was the schedule. Merkel involved R-MC in four, two-day events for back-to-back competition that would prepare his team for ODAC tournament competition and these two-day, four-team NCAA tournament pods.

The Yellow Jackets eliminated Mitchell (99-57) and Babson (67-51) last Friday and Saturday at Crenshaw Gym. If R-MC can do the same to UMass Dartmouth’s Corsairs Friday night, the home team will deal with the set of Engineers still in Ashland for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. Elite Eight game.

At R-MC Friday at 4:30 p.m., the Worcester Polytechnic Engineers (26-2), from Worcester, Mass., face the Rensselaer Polytechnic Engineers (23-5), from Troy, N.Y., with the winner advancing to Saturday night.

Do not expect offensive showcases. In the latest NCAA DIII statistics, Rensselaer features the top-ranked in scoring defense (57.5 ppg), R-MC ranks second (58.6 ppg), and WPI ranks fourth (60 ppg).

The weekend’s survivor moves on to the Division III Final Four, which will be held March 18-19 in Fort Wayne, Ind., at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Notes: The only two Division III teams to advance to the Sweet 16 each of the last three NCAA tournaments are R-MC and Christopher Newport (26-2), which meets Stockton (N.J.) Friday in Marietta, Ohio.

The DIII NCAA tournament was not played last year due to the pandemic, and for the same reason, the 2020 tournament was stopped after the first two rounds established the Sweet 16. R-MC's lone loss this season came at CNU (77-76 OT) on Nov. 28.