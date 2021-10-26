Pandemic provided VMI's Alex Oliver (Atlee High) time to acclimate on, off field

“I say this all the time. We were so fortunate,” said Oliver, a 6-foot 175-pounder. “The Rat Line, it’s long, it’s mentally exhausting. I’m so thankful that happened how it did.”

Oliver made his first start when VMI kicked off its spring-semester season against No. 10 Furman on Feb. 27. The Keydets won 14-13, their first victory over a ranked opponent since 2002.

“I was very nervous coming into my first game,” said Oliver. “It was a new position for me and I felt like the game speed was going to be something crazy that I’d never experienced before. But my coaches and my teammates did a real nice job preparing me and making me feel welcome.

“It was beautiful, the outcome of that game.”

VMI went on to capture the Southern Conference’s spring championship with a 6-1 record and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time, falling at James Madison 31-24.

“We’re still motivated. We feel like we kind of came short at JMU, battling it out with them. We felt like we could have given them more,” said Oliver.