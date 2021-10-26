Pandemic provided VMI's Alex Oliver (Atlee High) time to acclimate on, off field

Two moves set up Alex Oliver for his 16th consecutive start as No. 18 VMI meets visiting Samford Saturday.
One, he changed positions. Oliver, a Keydets sophomore from Atlee High, made 45 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final Atlee season. VMI’s Air Raid offense seemed the ideal next-step football environment.
When Oliver arrived at VMI in the summer of 2020, he recognized that the majority of playing time at receiver would go to older, more experienced players, such as senior All-American Jakob Herres, senior Michael Jackson (J.R. Tucker High), and junior Leroy Thomas.
VMI was thin at cornerback. Oliver also played defensive back at Atlee, “but rarely did I spend my time trying to perfect my craft at corner,” he said. “I [saw] myself as a receiver and I was going to college as a receiver.”
Keydets coaches asked Oliver about playing cornerback. “I really thought that receiver was my position, but I made the switch and it was the best thing for my career,” he said. “Blessed that I was presented with the opportunity.”
The second move that benefited Oliver came when the pandemic scratched VMI's 2020 fall season, shifting it to the spring semester. That gave him time to adjust to college cornerback. By the spring semester, Oliver and VMI’s other freshman cadets had completed the Rat Line, a draining orientation process.
“I say this all the time. We were so fortunate,” said Oliver, a 6-foot 175-pounder. “The Rat Line, it’s long, it’s mentally exhausting. I’m so thankful that happened how it did.”
Oliver made his first start when VMI kicked off its spring-semester season against No. 10 Furman on Feb. 27. The Keydets won 14-13, their first victory over a ranked opponent since 2002.
“I was very nervous coming into my first game,” said Oliver. “It was a new position for me and I felt like the game speed was going to be something crazy that I’d never experienced before. But my coaches and my teammates did a real nice job preparing me and making me feel welcome.
“It was beautiful, the outcome of that game.”
VMI went on to capture the Southern Conference’s spring championship with a 6-1 record and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time, falling at James Madison 31-24.
“We’re still motivated. We feel like we kind of came short at JMU, battling it out with them. We felt like we could have given them more,” said Oliver.
VMI (5-2, 3-1 SoCon) was off last Saturday, which provided Oliver two weeks to appreciate the pivotal role he played in the Keydets’ most recent game, a 45-7 win at Mercer on Oct. 16. On the first play, Oliver intercepted and ran 39 yards for a touchdown, a tone-setting swipe and the first of his two interceptions that day.
Comparable opportunities will be available against Samford (3-4, 2-3 SoCon), which averages 46 pass attempts. The Bulldogs rank No. 8 nationally in passing yards (316 ypg), No. 10 in scoring (36 ppg), and No. 13 in total offense (448 ypg).
