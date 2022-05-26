Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado advances to NCAA semis, making VCU tennis history

VCU tennis star Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado made history on Thursday in continuing her electric run through the NCAA singles tournament.

The fifth-year senior from Almeria, Spain, beat Washington State’s Michaela Bayerlova 6-1, 7-6 (8) at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill., to become the first Rams tennis player in program history to reach the NCAA singles semifinals.

Diaz-Delgado, No. 96 in the ITA rankings, raced to her first-set victory before battling to a second-set win through a tiebreaker. Bayerlova, a fifth-year senior ranked 36th by the ITA, took a 6-4 advantage in the tiebreaker before Diaz-Delgado rallied to win it 10-8, and claim the match.

She will play Texas sophomore Peyton Stearns, the No. 2-ranked player in the nation, on Friday for a spot in Saturday’s national championship match. Stearns beat USC’s Eryn Cayetano, ranked No. 7, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 in her quarterfinal on Thursday.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Stanford’s Connie Ma beat N.C. State’s Abigail Rencheli 6-2, 7-6 and North Carolina’s Fiona Crawley beat Pepperdine’s Lisa Zaar 6-3, 6-2 to punch their own semifinal tickets.

Diaz-Delgado is making her third career appearance in the NCAA singles tournament, just the second player in program history to go that many times. She advanced to the round of 16 as a sophomore in 2019, and is second in program history in career singles victories, with 118.

To reach her quarterfinal match on Thursday, Diaz-Delgado beat 15th-ranked Shiori Fukuda of Pepperdine 6-4, 6-1 in the first round on Monday, 58th-ranked Elysia Bolton of UCLA in Tuesday’s round of 32, and 44th-ranked Natasha Subhas of UVA in Wednesday’s round of 16.

Elsewhere, VCU men’s tennis’ 33rd-ranked doubles duo of twins Charles and Maxence Bertimon are competing in the NCAA doubles tournament quarterfinals Thursday afternoon against the sixth-ranked tandem of Auburn’s Finlay Murgett and Tad McClean. With a win, they would be the first VCU men’s tandem to ever advance to the semifinals.