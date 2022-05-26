Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado, Bertimon brothers advance to NCAA tournament semis, making VCU tennis history

VCU women’s tennis star Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado made history on Thursday afternoon in continuing her electric run through the NCAA singles tournament.

Diaz-Delgado, a fifth-year senior from Almeria, Spain, beat Washington State’s Michaela Bayerlova 6-1, 7-6 (8) at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill., to become the first VCU women’s tennis player in program history to reach the NCAA singles semifinals.

Then the VCU men’s tennis doubles duo of identical twin brothers Charles and Maxence Bertimon did the same early Thursday evening.

The Bertimon brothers knocked off Auburn’s Finlay Murgett and Tad McClean 7-5, 4-6, (1-0) in Champaign to become the first VCU men’s doubles tandem to make the semifinals of the NCAA doubles tournament.

Diaz-Delgado, No. 96 in the ITA rankings, raced to her first-set victory Thursday before battling to a second-set win through a tiebreaker. Bayerlova, a fifth-year senior ranked 36th by the ITA, took a 6-4 advantage in the tiebreaker before Diaz-Delgado rallied to win it 10-8, and claim the match.

She will play Texas sophomore Peyton Stearns, the No. 2-ranked player in the nation, on Friday for a spot in Saturday’s national championship match. Stearns beat USC’s Eryn Cayetano, ranked No. 7, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 in her quarterfinal on Thursday.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Stanford’s Connie Ma beat N.C. State’s Abigail Rencheli 6-2, 7-6 and North Carolina’s Fiona Crawley beat Pepperdine’s Lisa Zaar 6-3, 6-2 to punch their own semifinal tickets.

Diaz-Delgado is making her third career appearance in the NCAA singles tournament, just the second player in program history to go that many times. She advanced to the round of 16 as a sophomore in 2019, and is second in program history in career singles victories, with 118.

To reach her quarterfinal match on Thursday, Diaz-Delgado beat 15th-ranked Shiori Fukuda of Pepperdine 6-4, 6-1 in the first round on Monday, 58th-ranked Elysia Bolton of UCLA in Tuesday’s round of 32, and 44th-ranked Natasha Subhas of UVA in Wednesday’s round of 16.

The Bertimon brothers, ranked No. 33 by the ITA, took an early advantage against the sixth-ranked Murgett and McClain in their match Thursday. Then they battled back after dropping the second set to claim the tiebreaker.

The Bertimons began their NCAA tournament run with a bang on Tuesday, by beating the No. 1-ranked TCU duo of Jacob Fearnley and Luc Fomba 6-3, 2-6, 10-7. On Wednesday, in the round of 16, they beat the 28th-ranked Cal pairing of Carl Emil Overbeck and Yuta Kikuchi 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 to reach Thursday’s quarterfinals.

In the semifinals on Friday, the brothers will play the fourth-ranked Texas duo of Richard Ciamarra and Cleeve Harper. Ciamarra and Harper beat the fifth-ranked Florida tandem of Ben Shelton and Sam Riffice 7-5, 6-2 on Thursday.

In other quarterfinal action Thursday, 18th-ranked South Carolina doubles duo Connor Thomson and Daniel Rodrigues defeated the third-ranked Jake Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor 7-6 (2), 6-4, and the second-ranked Matej Vocel and Robert Cash of Ohio State beat the 34th-ranked Jakob Schnaitter and Siddhant Banthia of Wake Forest 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.