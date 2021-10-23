Patrick Henry lights up the scoreboard in victory over Hanover

Senior quarterback Jordan Allen did it all and then some for Patrick Henry on Friday night, passing for 204 yards, rushing for 129 and intercepting a pass while on defense late as the Patriots beat Hanover 35-27.

On a senior night that began with honoring all the 12th-year band members, cheerleaders and football players, the latter of whom charged onto the field to the opening chords of Metallica's "Enter Sandman," it was those seniors that took charge on the field once the clock started running.

The 6-foot-0 Allen and senior slotback Jayden Mines found each other frequently, with two 30-plus-yard passing plays the highlights. The pair have been playing together since youth football.

"They naturally have a good connection," Patrick Henry coach Ken Wakefield said. "Jordan knows where [Jayden's] gonna be, he's probably one of the prime targets over there as one of our receivers. They did a good job hooking up early and making big plays."

The first passing play of the game for the Patriots was a 39-yard touchdown connection from Allen to Mines. Patrick Henry recovered a fumble on the Hawks' opening drive to set up two short runs, which were followed by Allen airing it out to No. 2 to draw first blood.