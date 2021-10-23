Patrick Henry lights up the scoreboard in victory over Hanover

Senior quarterback Jordan Allen did it all and then some for Patrick Henry on Friday night, passing for 204 yards, rushing for 129 and intercepting a pass while on defense late as the Patriots beat Hanover 35-27.
On a senior night that began with honoring all the 12th-year band members, cheerleaders and football players, the latter of whom charged onto the field to the opening chords of Metallica's "Enter Sandman," it was those seniors that took charge on the field once the clock started running.
The 6-foot-0 Allen and senior slotback Jayden Mines found each other frequently, with two 30-plus-yard passing plays the highlights. The pair have been playing together since youth football.
"They naturally have a good connection," Patrick Henry coach Ken Wakefield said. "Jordan knows where [Jayden's] gonna be, he's probably one of the prime targets over there as one of our receivers. They did a good job hooking up early and making big plays."
The first passing play of the game for the Patriots was a 39-yard touchdown connection from Allen to Mines. Patrick Henry recovered a fumble on the Hawks' opening drive to set up two short runs, which were followed by Allen airing it out to No. 2 to draw first blood.
A quiet second quarter gave way to two quick scores by the Patriots in the third, jumping out to a 28-7 lead before the Hawks began to tighten things up.
Hanover scored two touchdowns to keep their hopes alive, but chances continued to dwindle at the hands of a stout Patriot defense. A pass from Allen was tipped by a Patrick Henry receiver, one seemingly bound for a Hawks defender to intercept. Instead, it came down into the hands of Patriot Brandon Drake, who took off for a 31-yard touchdown.
Allen then connected with receiver Christian Berry on the most crucial score of all, which came late in the fourth quarter. With just over four minutes on the clock and facing a fourth-and-nine at the Hanover 23-yard-line, Allen rifled a pass up the middle to a double-covered Berry.
Berry made the catch with one defender already airborne in coverage and the other close behind, landing backwards and rumbling his way through two additional defenders as he fought the final five yards to the end zone.
Hanover quarterback Cole Elrod was hurt midway through the game and didn't play the second half, but did record a 41-yard touchdown run.
The void left by Elrod was filled by Beau Sahnow, normally a running back and receiver. Sahnow put on a show in the second half, running the ball in for a 7-yard touchdown and later passing for another.
The Patriots improved to 6-2 while dropping the Hawks to 4-4, winning their fourth straight game against Hanover.
A total of 19 seniors make up the Patrick Henry roster, including a number of players from the team's run at the state championship in 2019.
All told, Allen put up 333 yards of offense of his own accord, playing a direct role in three of Patrick Henry's five touchdowns. He finished the night 12 of 15 on passing attempts with three scores, alongside 20 carries for 129 yards on the ground. He committed to play at Davidson after graduation just hours before game time on Friday.
"I'm tired right now -- I'm going to fall asleep when I get home," Allen laughed after the game. "[It's] a lot of work, a lot of trust in my coaches. They have a lot of trust in me to do a lot of things, so I go out there and execute."