VCU sophomore forward Jalen Deloach summed up the emotions of the Rams' fanbase this week with one tweet Tuesday night as it appeared the first dominoes leading to coach Mike Rhoades' potential departure to Penn State began to fall.

"Lol why they want our coach," Deloach tweeted, followed by crying and hand-in-face emojis.

On Monday, Deloach had tweeted a series of baseball caps, seemingly a reference to the modern slang term "cap," which alludes to a lie or lack of truth.

So on Monday, it appeared Deloach did not feel there was substance to rumors that Rhoades could be leaving for Happy Valley. But his Tuesday tweet seems to suggest a stark reversal of perception.

Its timing is foreboding as well.

Deloach's Tuesday tweet came less than an hour after CBS Sports' college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Penn State had offered its head coaching vacancy to Rhoades, with an annual salary in excess of $3 million.

Rhoades' current annual salary at VCU is about $1.7 million. Much of the time, when offers are made public, it signals that they have already been accepted.

In addition, Penn State's Board of Trustees on Tuesday posted a meeting of the Subcommittee on Compensation. The meeting begins at 4 p.m., and is limited to executive members until 4:30 when it becomes public until adjourning at 5 p.m.

The only item on the agenda?

"Personnel matter."

Rhoades delivered three NCAA tournaments in six years, but may now follow the footsteps of past Rams coaches who have sought greener pastures.

At Penn State, Rhoades will be close to his Central Pennsylvania roots, as well as have an opportunity to work in the Big Ten.

Given Rhoades’ deep connections to the Richmond area, many had hoped his roots would compel him to stay, if not “forever,” at least past the first major Power Five offer he garnered.

“This is home,” Rhoades said in 2017. “I love it here. My family loves it here. … Everybody knows my affection for VCU and VCU basketball.

“Our roots are already here. We just came back to connect with them.”

Rhoades, the 12th coach in VCU history, also has roots in Pennsylvania. The Mahoney City., Pa. native played his college ball at Lebanon Valley College, where he helped The Flying Dutchmen win the 1994 NCAA Division III national championship.

