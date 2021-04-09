Perfect VCU field hockey team right on schedule

When Stacey Bean interviewed with VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin ahead of her hiring as the Rams’ field hockey coach in January 2017, she expressed that there would be a four-to-five-year building process ahead within the program.
"To do it the right way,” Bean said.
The progress has come, even if not always reflected in the win-loss results. During the 2019 season, Bean saw in her team quality play even through a year that ended with an 8-9 overall record, VCU’s worst mark in her tenure.
Six of those nine losses came by a margin of just one goal.
The regularly scheduled 2020 fall-semester season became a 2021 spring-semester season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the free fall of practice was an important time of instruction and progression for the group.
Now, not only have the Rams built on the positive signs of 2019, but they also have a level of confidence and conviction to go along with them, Bean believes.
And that’s translated to winning this spring. In a shortened season setup, VCU has been perfect. The squad is 6-0 overall and 5-0 in Atlantic 10 play heading into its A-10 regular-season finale Saturday at noon at Davidson (4-4, 2-2 A-10).
It’s the Rams’ best start since they began the 2012 season 7-0.
“I've always had that belief in the group,” Bean said. “There's a reason that I brought these players here. It's because I believe in them. And I believe in their ability to form a really strong unit.
“And I think the difference you see now is that trust and that belief, not just in themselves but now in each other, at a really high level.”
VCU’s success has come despite a roster that slants young, with 15 underclassmen to eight upperclassmen, including just three seniors.
Last summer, after Bean gave her players three options on how to approach the fall without a season, they chose to return in early August like they would normally, and conduct a typical type of preseason. They saw it as a chance to build toward what was ahead, albeit with the season months away.
The extra time the Rams had to build an understanding across the roster has proved to be “massive” for them this spring, Bean said. She doesn’t believe her group would have quite the same results it’s had without the fall-semester training.
“We're playing really well as a unit,” said Bean, explaining a benefit of the fall. “Our back line connecting all the way up to our forward line.”
In the back, VCU has had the benefit of having a goalkeeper who’s been one of the best in the country. Junior Sasha Elliott, who’s started since she was a freshman, has registered three shutouts. Her goals against average of 0.62 ranks seventh nationally, and her save percentage of 0.83 is ninth nationally.
Bean said the Rams’ defense has done a good job keeping the so-called “front porch” clean in front of Elliott, and that Elliott’s communication in setting the defense has improved every year.
Elliott said patience and confidence have been the biggest keys to her effective play.
“As I got older, obviously, I got more mature and more confident in the skills that I've had,” Elliott said. “So then I could execute those better in a game."
And among the upperclassmen VCU did return are each of the team’s top five goal scorers from 2019. But the team’s top goal scorer to this point of the year is a freshman, Bridget McCormick.
The Haddonfield, N.J., native has five scores, which came in a three-game stretch late last month.
Bean said the teammates around McCormick have allowed the freshman to come into her own and just go out and play
“Sometimes that's the best thing,” Bean said.
McCormick said the Rams’ senior Sturm twins, Maite and Svea, have taken her under their wings. McCormick is one of eight total VCU freshmen this year.
“I owe it all to the team and to the girls and the coaching staff,” McCormick said of her success. “I think they're really helping everyone adjust and, for me at least, to be more comfortable playing with all the girls on the field.”
The Rams are closing in on the top seed in the A-10 tournament, scheduled for April 23-24. The top seed comes with tournament hosting privileges. After the Davidson game, they have a nonconference matchup against Old Dominion on April 17.
Now in her fourth season at the helm at VCU, Bean feels her squad is right on schedule in the timeline she spoke of in her interview for the position.
And winning an A-10 tournament title is the Rams’ goal. Through their success this year, it’s something they can almost feel hanging in the air, Elliott said.
With the pieces falling into place, they’ll have a chance to reach out and grab it later this month.
“It's so close that you can feel it, Elliott said of a league title. “And I think everyone wants it.”
