Perfect VCU field hockey team right on schedule

“I've always had that belief in the group,” Bean said. “There's a reason that I brought these players here. It's because I believe in them. And I believe in their ability to form a really strong unit.

“And I think the difference you see now is that trust and that belief, not just in themselves but now in each other, at a really high level.”

VCU’s success has come despite a roster that slants young, with 15 underclassmen to eight upperclassmen, including just three seniors.

Last summer, after Bean gave her players three options on how to approach the fall without a season, they chose to return in early August like they would normally, and conduct a typical type of preseason. They saw it as a chance to build toward what was ahead, albeit with the season months away.

The extra time the Rams had to build an understanding across the roster has proved to be “massive” for them this spring, Bean said. She doesn’t believe her group would have quite the same results it’s had without the fall-semester training.

“We're playing really well as a unit,” said Bean, explaining a benefit of the fall. “Our back line connecting all the way up to our forward line.”