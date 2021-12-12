Performance on road at ODU valuable for VCU heading into homestretch of nonconference schedule

NORFOLK — There was a point down the stretch of VCU’s game at ODU on Saturday, when the Monarchs’ Austin Trice ignited Chartway Arena with one throw down, snatching the lead back to the glee of the home fans.
His dunk, with 9:12 to play, put ODU ahead 51-50. Trice gave Levi Stockard III, who was defending, a bump afterward and walked up the court flexing, ultimately drawing a technical foul.
But the play had the potential to help the Monarchs steal momentum after VCU’s strong start to the half.
However, Vince Williams scored 7 points over a quick two-minute stretch, Marcus Tsohonis knocked down a pair of 3s and VCU slipped back ahead then built a cushion that paved the way for a 75-66 win.
After a season playing in front of either no fans or limited-capacity fans last year, Saturday’s road atmosphere was one that the Rams haven’t encountered much, since the end of the 2019-20 season.
And coach Mike Rhoades was pleased with how his team handled it.
“What I liked, I thought we were very connected for most of the game,” he said. “Late in the game, when their crowd started getting back in it, we were really connected and they took care of late-game stuff.”
The attendance for Saturday’s game was 7,919, the most fans VCU has played in front of since a crowd of 9,234 at Saint Louis on Feb. 21, 2020. And ODU designated Saturday’s rivalry matchup a whiteout, with white T-shirts available for the first 1,000 students and first 1,000 other fans.
Students filled up their section adjacent to the VCU bench, sending some trash talk down to the players below.
But the Rams largely kept their composure, playing better as the game wore on, even after the Monarchs’ threat, highlighted by the Trice dunk.
Rhoades implored his team not to panic, after falling behind in the first half — by a high of 11 and by 6 at halftime.
“It's a great environment, had a great crowd,” Stockard said. “And just got to adjust.”
After the Trice dunk, VCU finished the game 7 of 13 from the field, to ODU’s 4 of 12, with no turnovers.
The Rams have a home-heavy nonconference schedule — Saturday was just their second true road game, and they have five straight home games ahead, into the start of Atlantic 10 play.
But a January A-10 slate that’ll include five of eight games on the road lies in the distance. Williams likened Saturday’s atmosphere to what the Rams encounter at Dayton, which they travel to on Jan. 5.
Rhoades said VCU's young players needed an experience like Saturday’s. It could be a lesson that helps down the road.
“The sophomores needed it, the freshmen,” Rhoades said. “And it's great.”