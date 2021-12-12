Performance on road at ODU valuable for VCU heading into homestretch of nonconference schedule

The attendance for Saturday’s game was 7,919, the most fans VCU has played in front of since a crowd of 9,234 at Saint Louis on Feb. 21, 2020. And ODU designated Saturday’s rivalry matchup a whiteout, with white T-shirts available for the first 1,000 students and first 1,000 other fans.

Students filled up their section adjacent to the VCU bench, sending some trash talk down to the players below.

But the Rams largely kept their composure, playing better as the game wore on, even after the Monarchs’ threat, highlighted by the Trice dunk.

Rhoades implored his team not to panic, after falling behind in the first half — by a high of 11 and by 6 at halftime.

“It's a great environment, had a great crowd,” Stockard said. “And just got to adjust.”

After the Trice dunk, VCU finished the game 7 of 13 from the field, to ODU’s 4 of 12, with no turnovers.

The Rams have a home-heavy nonconference schedule — Saturday was just their second true road game, and they have five straight home games ahead, into the start of Atlantic 10 play.