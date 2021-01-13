Pesky defense helps VCU rebound with 84-77 win at George Washington

VCU was ready to put Saturday behind. That much was very clear out of the gate Wednesday.
The Rams’ defense seemed launched out of a cannon, disrupting host George Washington with ferocity and frequency.
They nabbed seven steals in the game’s first seven minutes alone.
Steals made up the lion’s share of VCU’s 23 total forced turnovers, and VCU found success converting them into baskets on its own end. That contributed to an eventual 84-77 victory at an empty Charles E. Smith Center in Washington D.C.
VCU (10-3, 3-1 Atlantic 10) finished with a season-high-tying 17 steals. The Rams turned their full collection of turnovers into 23 points, outsourcing the Colonials by 10 in points off turnovers, bouncing back from a seven-game-win-streak-snapping loss to Rhode Island at home on Saturday.
Bones Hyland led VCU with 17 points, and added a career-high-tying six steals. Vince Williams has 12 points and five rebounds. Hason Ward has 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks.
The Rams pounced early, jumping out to a 6-0 lead, including a layup by Hyland and a pair of baskets by Corey Douglas.
But, despite VCU’s Havoc, GW (3-8, 2-2) found some success in its own half court. The Colonial quickly reeled VCU, with the help of Ricky Lindo Jr., a junior guard who made his GW debut Wednesday following a spring transfer from Maryland. He had two early baskets. The Colonials held a 13-12 lead at the 13:50 mark after a jumper by Hunter Dean.
Lindo started in place of sophomore forward Jamison Battle. Battle is GW’s second-leading scorer with 18.4 points per game, but sat after suffering a concussion in practice on Saturday. Battle and sophomore guard James Bishop (team-high 19.7 points per game) are the A-10’s leading scoring duo.
But after the Dean basket, VCU manufactured a 6-0 run, capped by a Hason Ward dunk.
VCU never again lost control of the lead, as it continued to stave GW off by capitalizing on the turnovers. A free throw by Lindo pulled the Colonials to within 1 with 90 seconds left in the half.
But, with about 33 seconds left, the GW bench was called for a technical foul, upset about the absence of a foul call. Then the Colonials fouled Hason Ward after a rebound. Hyland got a pair of free throws for the technical foul and Ward got two as well. They made all four and, all of a sudden, VCU was back up by 6, 41-35. That’s where the Rams’ lead stood at halftime.
The Rams ratched up the production offensively in the second half, benefitting from better success from deep early. After going 1 of 7 from beyond the arc in the second half, 3s by Vince Williams and Hyland in about the first three and a half minutes out of halftime were a spark
VCU, in all, shot 58.6% from the field in the second half, a major improvement from Saturday, when slippage in offensive execution contributed to the loss.
Turnovers hurt VCU a bit in the late stretches, and GW crept to within 7 after a 3 by Sloan Seymour with two minutes to play. But the Colonials got no closer than 7 the rest of the way.
James Bishop led all with 24 points for GW.
The Rams were scheduled to play at Richmond on Saturday afternoon, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Spiders’ program. So VCU’s next game won’t be until Jan. 23 at home against Dayton.
