Pesky defense helps VCU rebound with 84-77 win at George Washington

Lindo started in place of sophomore forward Jamison Battle. Battle is GW’s second-leading scorer with 18.4 points per game, but sat after suffering a concussion in practice on Saturday. Battle and sophomore guard James Bishop (team-high 19.7 points per game) are the A-10’s leading scoring duo.

But after the Dean basket, VCU manufactured a 6-0 run, capped by a Hason Ward dunk.

VCU never again lost control of the lead, as it continued to stave GW off by capitalizing on the turnovers. A free throw by Lindo pulled the Colonials to within 1 with 90 seconds left in the half.

But, with about 33 seconds left, the GW bench was called for a technical foul, upset about the absence of a foul call. Then the Colonials fouled Hason Ward after a rebound. Hyland got a pair of free throws for the technical foul and Ward got two as well. They made all four and, all of a sudden, VCU was back up by 6, 41-35. That’s where the Rams’ lead stood at halftime.

The Rams ratched up the production offensively in the second half, benefitting from better success from deep early. After going 1 of 7 from beyond the arc in the second half, 3s by Vince Williams and Hyland in about the first three and a half minutes out of halftime were a spark