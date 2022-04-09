Petey LaSalla, No. 7 UVA lacrosse bounce back with dominant win over No. 16 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE — His injured shoulder left his status for Saturday’s meeting with North Carolina in doubt until minutes before the game, but Virginia lacrosse senior Petey LaSalla had every intention of jogging out to the X for the first faceoff.

“I kind of knew in my head I was going to play, at least give it a go,” said LaSalla, the No. 7 Cavaliers’ faceoff specialist who was injured during last weekend’s road loss at Richmond. “I knew our training staff was going to do everything to get me to the maximum level I could to play.”

That included a dose of painkilling medication that LaSalla said had begun to wear off by the fourth quarter against the Tar Heels. But by that point, LaSalla had done his job, winning 10 of his 18 faceoffs and giving UVA an emotional boost as it bounced back for an impressive 11-4 win over 16th-ranked UNC on Saturday at Klockner Stadium.

“Just seeing him throughout the week rehabbing, I was just praying he’d play this game,” said junior defender Cade Saustad. “And he did. After his first faceoff, when he won it, I was like, ‘OK, Petey’s good.’ It just gives you confidence.”

LaSalla was good, Virginia’s offense — playing without Matt Moore, also injured in the Richmond game — was good enough and freshman goalie Matthew Nunes and the Cavaliers’ defense were great. After a disappointing effort allowing 17 goals to the Spiders, UVA (8-2, 4-0 ACC) smothered one of the nation’s top offenses, holding Carolina to four scores on 17 shots on goal, and forcing 17 turnovers.

“17 against Richmond was tough,” Saustad said. “We went back to the basics. We wanted to play more team defense rather than worrying about matchups. I think we worked together as a defense.”

Payton Cormier scored four goals and had an assist and freshman Griffin Schutz, who started in the attack in place of Moore, had a pair of scores.

Senior midfielder Evan Zinn came off the bench to score a pair of goals for UVA, which plays at Duke on Thursday.

North Carolina (7-4, 0-3), which Virginia beat 15-11 in Chapel Hill earlier this season, led 2-1 after one quarter of play, getting a pair of left-handed goals from All-American Chris Gray, a right-handed player.

Nunes made three big saves in the first quarter, including one at the doorstep of the cage on a hard-dodging Gray, to keep things tight.

Then, UVA used a dominant second quarter to grab control of the contest. Payton Cormier scored two of his game-high four goals in the period as the Cavaliers outscored UNC 5-1 and went to halftime with a 6-3 advantage.

Gray’s third goal of the game, in the third quarter, trimmed Virginia’s lead to 7-4. But the Cavaliers scored four unanswered in the final period.

“We definitely knew we need to bounce back,” Cormier said. “We had a poor performance, a couple of injuries in that Richmond game. … We knew we had to get back on the winning track and we went out there from the start and we did that.”

LaSalla, the program’s all-time leader in faceoff wins, came out of the game during the fourth quarter, with the outcome all but decided and his coach’s admiration for him arguably at an all-time high.

“You talk about sacrifice. ‘What would you do for your teammates?’” said UVA coach Lars Tiffany. “And then you watch Petey go out there like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ He gives us that lift. And obviously, he gives us the ball, too.”