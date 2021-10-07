Phillips: Comcast-ACC Network squabble shows college football fans how they're viewed

The ACC Network, as we're often reminded, is needed because the Big Ten and SEC also have networks, which has been a financial boon for those schools and allowed them to poach big names to join their conferences.

Television's influence over sports has grown exponentially, as evidenced by the fact that nobody flinches anymore at a 9 p.m. college basketball tipoff on the East Coast, which doesn't seem to serve the players, the fans, or just about anybody other than TV viewers.

Nebraska and Oklahoma griped about their 11 a.m. local time football kickoff earlier this year, but when you cash the checks, you quit calling the shots.

All this money is necessary, of course, to fund million-dollar position coaches and lavish player amenities like 30-foot-long hot tubs (Alabama), a barber shop (Oregon), a lazy river (UCF) and an MMA fighting cage (Tennessee).

In lobbying for the College Football Playoff, and now its proposed expansion, one of the top arguments is, "think about how much extra money they'll make," to which I always think: You want these people to have MORE money?

The solution to college football excess is a coordinated disarmament, something made impossible by the fact that the sport has no commissioner and the NCAA has little actual power.