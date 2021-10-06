Physical runner Latrele Palmer continues to emerge for JMU, ahead of another big game against Villanova

“It was another surreal feeling,” Palmer said of starting last weekend. “Like, my first college start. That’s crazy. I never would have thought.

“It took me so long for me to get to this position that I am.”

But the makings of what Palmer has become were recognized early. The Boyds, Md., native recalled that it was basketball that he gave a try first, as a 5 year old. But a coach told him that he was too physical, and that he needed to try football.

Palmer did, and played virtually everywhere growing up, except for offensive line. He settled into running back, and also played outside linebacker, at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md.

“When I got the ball in my hands, it’s like I made magic happen,” Palmer said. “And then I just stuck with running back ever since.”

He topped 1,000 yards rushing, with 15 touchdowns, as a senior at Good Counsel. Defensive end Jalen Green and linebacker Julio Ayamel had a big impact on Palmer’s recruiting process. Palmer played youth football with the two, and played with them at Good Counsel, too.

Green and Ayamel committed to JMU in the summer of 2018, and Palmer followed in January 2019. They each entered as part of the Dukes’ 2019 recruiting class.