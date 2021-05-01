Physical styles set to converge in FCS quarterfinal between James Madison, North Dakota

North Dakota coach Bubba Schweigert described Weah as hard-nosed and explosive.

“We think he’s a complete back, that he can run inside, outside,” Schweigert said. “In the open field, I think he’s tough to bring down. But Otis just doesn’t want to be a ballcarrier. He works hard at learning pass protections. And he just loves football.”

A defensive line anchored by Colonial Athletic Association co-defensive player of the year Mike Greene (Highland Springs), but can rotate multiple pieces to keep players fresh, will be tested by that run game.

The Dukes have allowed opponents an average of just 57.3 rushing yards this year.

Cignetti said they’ll need a big game from Greene on Sunday, with his leadership.

“We’re going to need everybody to step up and play their A-game,” Cignetti said. “I didn’t think we got that last week [against VMI].”

From North Dakota’s defensive front, a variety of multifaceted blitz combos can be expected. As Cignetti said, they “blitz from everywhere,” sometimes with five or six defenders. The Fighting Hawks recorded seven sacks in the first half in the first-round last week against Missouri State, contributing to the program’s first FCS playoff win.