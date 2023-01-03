Pittsburgh basketball sends support to Damar Hamlin during game against Virginia

PITTSBURGH – During a timeout 9:03 into Tuesday night’s Virginia basketball game at Pittsburgh, the video board at the Petersen Events Center showed a graphic wishing the best for former Panthers football star Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday night NFL game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

“Damar, we love you, we are praying for you, Pittsburgh’s always had your back. And now it’s obvious the entire country has your back, too,” read the videoboard message.

From there, the board showed a collection of social media posts expressing support for the 24-year-old from nearby McKees-Rock, Pa.

Hamlin was a full-time starter at Pittsburgh for three seasons, including 2020, when – a senior – he earned second-team All-ACC honors.

Fans in the stands Tuesday night held signs supporting Hamlin and held up blue cards with the yellow No. 3, his jersey number while at Pittsburgh.