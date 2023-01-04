Pittsburgh goes right at, and past, No. 11 Virginia, 68-65

PITTSBURGH – Virginia’s defense prides itself on denying penetration, keeping opponents from driving to the rim.

Pittsburgh didn’t care.

“They get aggressive,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett. “And they’ve got physical guys and tough-minded guys. And they started getting aggressive.”

Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande scored 16 points and Jamarius Burton added 15 as the surprising Panthers rallied past No. 11 Virginia 68-65 on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh’s win might have been somewhat unexpected, considering the Panthers had lost 12 straight against Virginia. The way the Panthers pulled the upset was downright shocking.

Down 33-23 at halftime, they came out in the second half determined to go right at the Virginia pack-line defense and penetrate the lane. Time and time again, Pittsburgh drove into what should have been the teeth of the UVa defense, only to find – on this night – it was largely toothless.

“We thought we could drive them,” said Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel. “So, we talked about spacing and attacking. We have some guys who are pretty good at attacking.”

After an Armaan Franklin 3-pointer put Virginia (10-3, 2-2 ACC) up 42-30 2:25 into the second half, the Panthers went on a 16-2 run to take their first lead of the night, 46-44, on a Hinson layup with 10:47 to go.

The Cavaliers held Pittsburgh (11-4, 4-0) – which upset North Carolina on Dec. 30, its last time out – to 23 first-half points, then gave up 23 in the first 10 minutes of the second, leaving Bennett questioning his team’s effort and alertness on the defensive end.

“The tape will tell us. So before I go off, I think I know what my eyes saw,” said Bennett. “They were touching the paint pretty easy in transition and then even when we were back. And that’s what they did to Carolina.”

Kihei Clark scored 17 points and Franklin added 14 to lead a Virginia offense that went cold after the break, exacerbating the defensive woes.

Franklin said miscommunications defending ball screens were a big part of the problem, even though he said UVa anticipated how Pittsburgh would attack it.

“We knew that they were going to do that,” he said. “We saw it in the game against Carolina when they were down. They just put their head down and get to the rim. We just have to be tougher and more gap oriented defensively.”

Virginia played without center Francisco Caffaro, who had his right foot in a walking boot, on Tuesday night. The 7-foot-1, 254-pound senior had played just 31 minutes over the past seven games, but could have provided some needed toughness for the Cavaliers on Tuesday in what Bennett dubbed “a blue-collar game. It’s a blue-collar town. It’s a blue-collar team.”

Much of Pittsburgh’s big second-half surge also came with Shedrick on the bench, leaving Virginia without rim protection on the back end.

“That was big, but even when he was in, we were trying to pull him away from the basket, trying to put him in ball screens to get him away,” said Capel. “And then, guys just made plays, man. Guys made bigtime plays for us.”

For Bennett, the defense breakdowns occurred long before the ball reached the rack.

“Certainly you need rim protection, if you’re going to play as porous defense as we did in the second half,” he said. “Maybe every now and then you can block a few shots and bother stuff, but it’s gotta happen before it gets in the lane that deep. That was the issue.”

As it did in a two-point road loss to Miami on Dec. 20, Virginia still had chances to pull out a win Tuesday. It tied the game 60-60 on a 3-pointer by freshman Isaac McKneely with 1:47 to play, then had a chance to take the lead when McKneely sank a second from the corner.

But that shot was waved off when an illegal screen was called on center Kadin Shedrick. Bennett said official Ted Valentine told him that, even though Shedrick’s feet were set, he raised his arms to make contact with the Pittsburgh player, drawing the whistle.

Down 62-60, UVa moved the ball around before getting it to Shedrick, who was cutting through the lane. Shedrick laid it in for what would have been a game-tying basket, but that one, the official’s ruled, came after the shot clock expired.

Still, after the loss, Bennett wasn’t interested in pondering what could have been if not for those two close calls. He was too busy lamenting the defensive breakdowns that led to his team’s third loss in its last five outings.

“You give up 45 points and struggle like that, you’ve got to look at some other stuff,” said Bennett, who is still one victory shy of matching Terry Holland’s program record for wins. “It was too easy for them. … Good teams will destroy poor execution, and that’s what it felt like. Our defense wasn’t executing well. First things first, you’ve got to get back with all your might and stop the ball and keep it in front. We just looked stretched and the ball was at the rim in the paint.”