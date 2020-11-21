Pittsburgh handles punchless Virginia Tech, 47-14

Offensively, the Hokies struggled to run the ball. Defensively, the tackling was shoddy and the pass rush mostly ineffective.

For a cherry on top, kicker Brian Johnson missed a 38-yard field goal.

The first half was marked by timidity on the Tech side. The offense had wave-the-white-flag play-calls on third and longs, running the ball inside out of the shotgun. The defense seemed to be in a perpetual state of prevent, afraid to give up big plays, playing back and giving Pickett and the Panthers time and space to get in a rhythm.

Pittsburgh played without 16 players, including the three starting offensive linemen but the Hokies – down two corners off their two-deep – seemed reluctant to go after Pickett with much more than a four-man rush.

They gave up 298 yards in the first half and went to the locker room down 23-14, a competitive margin thanks only to a pair of Tre Turner touchdown receptions, the first, a 55-yard throw over the top of the Pitt defense by Hendon Hooker, the second a tough-as-nails athletic catch on a quick slant in the end zone for an 11-yard score.