Playing with clear mind, VCU's Hason Ward registered one of best games of career at Richmond Saturday

Good things happen, Hason Ward said Saturday, when he follows a seemingly simple list of tenets.
"Just try to keep a clear mind and just try and have fun with it,” Ward said, VCU’s 64-62 win at Richmond. “And play hard.”
Except those things aren’t always so simple. Coach Mike Rhoades acknowledged Saturday that he believes Ward presses sometimes.
“Like, 'I got to do this, I got to do that,’” Rhoades said.
The 6-9 junior forward has shown himself capable of being a potent, high-flying contributor on both ends. He was one of the top shot blockers in the country last season, and has been a go-to alley-oop partner for VCU guards.
At times this season, though, Ward has seemed to struggle to spread his wings and perform at a level at which he showed is possible last season.
But all Ward has to do is be himself, Rhoades said. Rhoades would rather Ward not place pressure on himself and simply be the best version of himself.
And, at the Robins Center against the Spiders Saturday, Rhoades thought Ward succeeded at that.
“He was the best Hason he can be today,” Rhoades said.
What that looked like, for Ward, was a career day. The St. Thomas, Barbados, native tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds against UR, tying his career highs in both categories. The marks also gave him his first double-double of the season and third of his career.
And VCU, Rhoades asserted, wouldn’t have won Saturday if it wasn’t for Ward’s play.
“I just try to have fun and try to be the best I can be for my team and my teammates,” Ward said. “Do what I got to do to help the team to win."
Ward finished his sophomore season last year with double-figure scoring outings in three of VCU’s final seven games. He also registered 2.35 blocks per game, which was 21st in the country. He was an Atlantic 10 all-defensive team selection.
But so far this season, Ward’s scoring, (5.4 points per game from 6.4), field goal percentage (45.5% from 58.3%) rebounding (4.3 rebounds per game from 5.1) and blocks (1.38 blocks per game from 2.35) numbers were down from last season entering Saturday. He had just two prior double-figure scoring games this season before Saturday.
Ward battled an ankle bone bruise earlier this season that may have hampered him. He missed two games, against Jacksonville State (Dec. 8) and against Old Dominion (Dec. 11), due to the issue and Rhoades said at the time that the injury bothered Ward for a while before that, too.
Then Ward, with the rest of the team, went through a three-week break between games due to COVID-19 issues, before he re-entered the starting lineup for four games, starting at Dayton on Jan. 5. Ward has come off the bench for VCU's last four games.
He seemed to struggle in particular in VCU’s loss to Davidson on Jan. 18, missing multiple looks at the basket and finishing 4 of 10 from the field.
“I think a lot of people, because you saw things from his game last year, like, 'Oh what's going on this year?' … He's just got to be Hason,” Rhoades said.
And the Ward VCU got on Saturday looked much more assured. He scored each of the Rams’ first four baskets, an early 8 points. And his final basket was a dunk with 3:19 to play, to help VCU hold on to its slim lead
“I even thought late in the game he made a couple defensive plays and it didn't show up on the stat sheet,” Rhoades said. “Being in the way, helping and recovering.”
Ward laughed when teammate Vince Williams Jr., in the postgame press conference, described how Ward, "Finally started going straight up and just floating over top of people,” using his vertical ability to his advantage. Williams added that point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. has been on Ward about doing that, too.
And Williams said he feels like Ward is going to keep it up, that Saturday was just a beginning.
Ward followed his list of tenets, and it paid off in a big way.
“He played with great joy today and an open mind,” Rhoades said. “And what a difference maker."
