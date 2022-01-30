Playing with clear mind, VCU's Hason Ward registered one of best games of career at Richmond Saturday

What that looked like, for Ward, was a career day. The St. Thomas, Barbados, native tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds against UR, tying his career highs in both categories. The marks also gave him his first double-double of the season and third of his career.

And VCU, Rhoades asserted, wouldn’t have won Saturday if it wasn’t for Ward’s play.

“I just try to have fun and try to be the best I can be for my team and my teammates,” Ward said. “Do what I got to do to help the team to win."

Ward finished his sophomore season last year with double-figure scoring outings in three of VCU’s final seven games. He also registered 2.35 blocks per game, which was 21st in the country. He was an Atlantic 10 all-defensive team selection.

But so far this season, Ward’s scoring, (5.4 points per game from 6.4), field goal percentage (45.5% from 58.3%) rebounding (4.3 rebounds per game from 5.1) and blocks (1.38 blocks per game from 2.35) numbers were down from last season entering Saturday. He had just two prior double-figure scoring games this season before Saturday.