Point guard Marcus Tsohonis finding traction in first season at VCU

The injury was unlike any other Tsohonis had experienced in his career, different from an ankle injury or the like, that may be easier to fight through. It affected the lift on his shot, and his ability to move laterally.

But Tsohonis said he’s feeling “way better” now.

“It definitely caused some trouble that I have to fight through. And getting better,” he said. “But I'm glad that I was able to recover for most of that. And I'm just still working on it."

Rhoades said Tsohonis has now put together a couple weeks of consistent practice time. And, against Syracuse last week, his early second-quarter 3 was one of three total treys and a season-high 12 points.

He also hit a 3 apiece in the Battle 4 Atlantis against Baylor and Connecticut. Overall, after entering last week 3 of 13 from the field, he went 8 of 17 in the Bahamas, and 5 of 10 from deep. He dished out six assists, to one turnover, in the three games.

“Once you see a couple [shots] drop, that's just you're getting your feel, you're getting back into your rhythm. And it's up from there,” Tsohonis said. “Once you see a couple drop, that's how any real scorer or shooter can kind of get their game off."