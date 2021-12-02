Point guard Marcus Tsohonis finding traction in first season at VCU

The reaction spoke for itself.
After Marcus Tsohonis knocked down a deep, top-of-the-key 3-pointer early in the second half of VCU’s game against Syracuse last Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis, he hung his follow-through hand in the air for a moment. Then he held up a celebratory three fingers.
The make was an undoubtedly encouraging feeling for Tsohonis. It not only put VCU up for good in an eventual win, but it was also Tsohonis’ second 3 of the game — and of the season.
The junior, an offseason transfer from Washington, struggled before the Battle 4 Atlantis, in his first four games for the Rams — something he voiced after the Syracuse game.
In his two years across the country at Washington, Tsohonis, a Portland, Oregon native, got the Huskies’ system down pat. The subsequent move to another program, then — with a different style of play — is tough, he acknowledged this week.
“I don’t care who you are … when you move, when you transfer, there’s still an adjustment period,” coach Mike Rhoades said, on Tsohonis, last month. “Everything changes, from the terminology to the style of play.”
A September groin injury threw another wrench into the transition, too, an injury that noticeably affected Tsohonis at times earlier in the season.
But the Battle 4 Atlantis overall, particularly the Syracuse game, seemed to mark a turnaround point for Tsohonis. He’s in a better place physically, and finally seeing his shot fall — finding a rhythm again.
It’s a progression that could be big in VCU’s overarching efforts to build on its performance in the Bahamas, with Tsohonis playing important minutes backing up freshman Jayden Nunn at point guard.
"It's hard really losing confidence, because that's one of the biggest things that I play with, is confidence overall,” Tsohonis said Tuesday. “And just going into [the Battle 4 Atlantis], I just knew I just had to perform. And my shot was going to drop, it was just a matter of time on how I'm feeling. And just getting my legs underneath me. That was the biggest thing.”
Tsohonis arrived at VCU with the pedigree of a player who had the potential to do some notable scoring for the Rams, a combo guard who dropped more than 20 points four times for Washington last season. Tsohonis was also a career 38.9% shooter from deep in his two years with the Huskies, including 42.5% (17 of 40) in 15 games as a freshman.
But Tsohonis had a rough start this year offensively, 3 of 14 overall from the field in VCU’s first four games, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range. He had 10 assists to eight turnovers.
And a lingering undercurrent was the groin injury, which limited him in practice in the run-up to the season. After the Saint Peter’s season opener, Rhoades estimated that, in the Rams’ 25 practices to that point, Tsohonis had only participated in eight.
The injury was unlike any other Tsohonis had experienced in his career, different from an ankle injury or the like, that may be easier to fight through. It affected the lift on his shot, and his ability to move laterally.
But Tsohonis said he’s feeling “way better” now.
“It definitely caused some trouble that I have to fight through. And getting better,” he said. “But I'm glad that I was able to recover for most of that. And I'm just still working on it."
Rhoades said Tsohonis has now put together a couple weeks of consistent practice time. And, against Syracuse last week, his early second-quarter 3 was one of three total treys and a season-high 12 points.
He also hit a 3 apiece in the Battle 4 Atlantis against Baylor and Connecticut. Overall, after entering last week 3 of 13 from the field, he went 8 of 17 in the Bahamas, and 5 of 10 from deep. He dished out six assists, to one turnover, in the three games.
“Once you see a couple [shots] drop, that's just you're getting your feel, you're getting back into your rhythm. And it's up from there,” Tsohonis said. “Once you see a couple drop, that's how any real scorer or shooter can kind of get their game off."
Rhoades said after VCU’s game against Vanderbilt last month that the Rams needed to get Tsohonis shots. And they’ve tinkered with moving Tsohonis off the ball, with both he and Nunn in the game at the same time. That's something that could become more commonplace when returning starting point guard Ace Baldwin is back in January from his offseason Achilles injury, opening up Tsohonis' game further.
Right now, though, a healthier Tsohonis feels he’s at the point where he’s getting better each day. And that improvement, in itself, is something he’s looking forward to.
The rest of the Rams are, too.
“He's seeing the ball go in a little bit,” Rhoades said. “That gives you more confidence, because he can do that. And we're going to need that the rest of the way out from him.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr