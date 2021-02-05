Point guard Tre Clark, after VCU exit, is in transfer portal

After it was announced Thursday that he is no longer with the VCU men’s basketball program, it seems Tre Clark is already positioning himself to explore a next move.

The sophomore point guard has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the Times-Dispatch confirmed Friday. The news was first reported by 247Sports’ Travis Branham.

It is still unclear what events may have led up to the end of Clark’s time with VCU, though. Clark was on the trip with VCU for its game at Rhode Island, based on video posted to Instagram by the VCU men’s basketball account, from a shootaround session at the Ryan Center.

But he did not play in the game against URI Wednesday night because of what coach Mike Rhoades termed “a university suspension.” Then, by Thursday afternoon, he was not a member of the program anymore. VCU is not commenting further on the matter.

It’s a notable loss for VCU. Clark had played 16.1 minutes a game backing up starting point guard Ace Baldwin. Clark was continuing to emerge after displaying promising glimpses as a freshman. The 6-3, 175 pounder was third on the team this year with 29 steals.

And Baldwin played a season-high 34 minutes at URI without Clark.