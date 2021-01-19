Positive test at BC cancels game at Virginia Tech; UVA-Tech unlikely to replace it, per source

Forget “One Shining Moment.” The anthem for the 2020-21 college basketball season is Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust.”
No. 16 Virginia Tech’s home game Wednesday against Boston College joined No.13 Virginia’s home date with North Carolina State on the COVID-19 scrap heap, the ACC and both schools announced Tuesday.
The Hokies' game was called off Tuesday following a positive test for the virus within BC’s program. Virginia’s date with the Wolfpack was scrapped Sunday, following continued COVID issues within State’s program.
With both Tech and UVA suddenly off Wednesday, thoughts immediately turned to the possibility of playing the team’s game that was postponed on Jan. 4. But with the Cavaliers having already begun preparations for Saturday-Monday games against Georgia Tech and Syracuse, a source indicated that plan was “not happening.”
The rivalry meeting between the Hokies and Virginia is expected to be played in February.
Monday, Boston College coach Jim Christian was asked about the pandemic’s impact on the season and his program’s success to – up to that point – avoid any positive tests.
“Just the uncertainty of everything is pretty tough. Every time you take the test, you hope you can play,” said Christian. “Overall, I think our team and most of the teams, have done a really good with being patient and understanding it and appreciating the times they do get to play. Knock on wood, we’ve been pretty fortunate with that. We haven’t paused yet, once. A lot of that’s luck, I think, too.”
The cancellations sideline two of the ACC’s hottest teams. First-place Virginia (9-2, 5-0) has won five in a row, while second-place Tech (11-2, 5-1) has won three straight.
