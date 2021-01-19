Positive test at BC cancels game at Virginia Tech; UVA-Tech unlikely to replace it, per source

Forget “One Shining Moment.” The anthem for the 2020-21 college basketball season is Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust.”

No. 16 Virginia Tech’s home game Wednesday against Boston College joined No.13 Virginia’s home date with North Carolina State on the COVID-19 scrap heap, the ACC and both schools announced Tuesday.

The Hokies' game was called off Tuesday following a positive test for the virus within BC’s program. Virginia’s date with the Wolfpack was scrapped Sunday, following continued COVID issues within State’s program.

With both Tech and UVA suddenly off Wednesday, thoughts immediately turned to the possibility of playing the team’s game that was postponed on Jan. 4. But with the Cavaliers having already begun preparations for Saturday-Monday games against Georgia Tech and Syracuse, a source indicated that plan was “not happening.”

The rivalry meeting between the Hokies and Virginia is expected to be played in February.

Monday, Boston College coach Jim Christian was asked about the pandemic’s impact on the season and his program’s success to – up to that point – avoid any positive tests.