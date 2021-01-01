Positive test at UVA postpones No. 24 Virginia Tech at No.23 Virginia

In all, ACC teams have played 89 of 105 scheduled games. This is the third conference cancellation and second for Saturday, joining the Notre Dame-Pittsburgh game. That contest had to be postponed due to a positive test and contract tracing within the Pittsburgh program.

The pandemic began disrupting college sports in March. The ACC basketball tournament was in progress when it was canceled on March 12. UVA, which had earned a double-bye, had not yet played a game at the event.

Virginia Tech had already been eliminated.

The NCAA basketball tournament was also canceled.

The Tech-UVA game would have been a matchup of two of the top five defenses in the ACC. The Cavaliers, who have led the nation in scoring defense in five of the past six years, currently rank third in the league, giving up 60.7 points per game, a number skewed by the 98 points they allowed in a loss to No. 1 Gonzaga.

The Hokies give up the fifth fewest points in the conference at 64.2.

The winning team in the series has scored 65 points or fewer in four of the past five meetings between the teams.