Postcard from New Orleans: Tagging along on Mike Krzyzewski's NCAA tournament journey

NEW ORLEANS — Age in the sports scribbling biz has its privileges, including the time to watch a career arc from infancy to conclusion. Case in point: Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching tenure at Duke.

Krzyzewski’s first NCAA tournament game was in 1984, on the campus of Washington State. A cub reporter for the late, occasionally great Fayetteville (N.C.) Times, I was there.

Either Saturday or Monday, Krzyzewski will coach his final game, here in New Orleans at the Final Four. I’ll be courtside at the Superdome.

Pullman, Wash., and the Big Easy could not be more different. Indeed, so small is Pullman that the media hotel was across the border in Moscow, Idaho, and since the NCAA staged off-day interviews at our hotel, I penned my first, and only, MOSCOW dateline.

Anyway, of Krzyzewski’s record 131 NCAA tournament contests, I have witnessed 79, including Duke’s 1991 Final Four conquest of undefeated UNLV and the classic East Regional final over Kentucky in ’92.

Man, it’s been a ride, and Krzyzewski on Thursday was asked how March Madness has evolved.

“Well, the tournament keeps getting bigger, which is great,” he said. “Hopefully we don’t screw up college basketball during the regular season. We’re doing a good job of that. But it doesn’t take away from March. I think in some respects it saves us. So maybe we don’t reflect on what we do in the regular season at a deep enough level. But to see the game grow in that magnitude, it’s terrific.”