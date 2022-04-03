Postcard from New Orleans: UNC and Kansas are family, not rivals

NEW ORLEANS — North Carolina and Kansas are not rivals. They compete in different conferences, have met only 11 times and reside more than 1,000 miles apart.

But the combatants in college basketball’s national championship game Monday night at the Superdome are intertwined like family.

We start in 1949, when a young man from Emporia, Kan., enrolled at KU. Perhaps you’ve heard the name.

Dean Smith was a reserve on the Jayhawks’ 1952 national championship team and ’53 runner-up, and upon graduation he joined the coaching ranks as a Kansas assistant. More on how that career path worked out in just a moment.

But first: Four years after Smith’s senior season, the Jayhawks and Wilt Chamberlain reached the 1957 NCAA final in Kansas City against Lennie Rosenbluth and undefeated North Carolina. The Tar Heels prevailed in triple-overtime for the ACC’s first national basketball championship.

Kansas would not reach another NCAA final until Danny Manning willed the Jayhawks to the 1988 championship, also in Kansas City. The coach of that squad was former Tar Heels guard Larry Brown, whom Smith had recommended to his alma mater.

Oh yeah, Smith. He coached UNC to 11 Final Fours and two national championships from 1961-97, and at the 1991 Final Four, he faced his protégé.

When Brown exited Kansas for the San Antonio Spurs weeks after winning the NCAA tournament, Smith urged Kansas officials to hire his long-time assistant Roy Williams. Once again, they followed his counsel, and in 15 seasons, Williams steered the Jayhawks to three Final Fours.

The first was 1991 in Indianapolis, where he faced his mentor in the opening semifinal. Kansas’ victory that afternoon denied Carolina a national championship date with rival Duke, which upset undefeated UNLV in the second semifinal. Instead, the Blue Devils defeated the Jayhawks for their first of five NCAA titles under Mike Krzyzewski.

Two years later at the Final Four here in New Orleans, UNC defeated Kansas and Michigan for Smith’s second national championship.

Williams’ third Final Four at KU, also in New Orleans, was in 2003, and days after the Jayhawks lost the title game to Syracuse, Williams agreed to succeed the deposed Matt Doherty as the Tar Heels’ coach. Carolina won three national championships on his watch but went 0-3 against Kansas in the NCAA tournament, the first of those setbacks in a 2008 Final Four semi.

Williams retired last spring, and UNC promoted his hand-picked successor. Hubert Davis worked under Williams for nine seasons and scored 25 points for the Tar Heels in that 1991 Final Four loss to Kansas.

Ubiquitous in retirement, Williams has attended games across the country this season, including Kansas’ home victory over Iowa State. Naturally, he’s here in New Orleans, replete in Carolina blue and dancing like a rock star.

Monday night, he’ll watch North Carolina and Kansas clash in the Final Four for a fifth time. No programs have met on this stage more often.