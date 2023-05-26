Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PHILADELPHIA – An eighteen wheeler is rolling into the NCAA lacrosse final four this weekend.

That’s how second-seeded Virginia views its offense, and with its top player, Connor Shellenberger, now healthy and full speed, it’s a unit that doesn’t believe it can be derailed.

“Last game you saw everyone sort of playing at their peak,” senior attackman Xander Dickson said. “And if that happens, it’s a really tough offense to stop.”

UVa (13-3) enters Saturday’s national semifinal against third-seeded Notre Dame (12-2) with the nation’s top scoring offense, averaging 17.6 goals per game. Its attack features Dickson, fourth in the country with 3.7 goals per game and Payton Cormier (sixth at 3.6).

The third attackman? That’s Shellenberger, the three-time All-American and a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the best player in college lacrosse.

Shellenberger, who battled injuries, missing practice time and even a game earlier this season, is coming off a dominant performance in the quarterfinal win over Georgetown, when he scored six goals and had four assists.

“It should be pretty scary for opponents to see what happened last game,” Dickson said this week. “We were the no. 1 offense statistically all season long and I think that’s a credit to coach Kirwan and the guys in the locker room. Now, when Connor’s healthy, it should be absolutely terrifying for defensive coordinators.”

When Shellenberger was out or limited, or Cormier missed a game, offensive coordinator Sean Kirwan used the 18-wheel truck analogy to remind his unit – with its over-abundance of talent – that no one player being out should slow it down.

“We gotta look at this thing like we’re a mac track that has those doublewide tires,” Kirwan said. “Just because we have a flat on one doesn’t mean that this thing is going to stop moving.”

Only two opponents have been able to hold UVa to under 14 goals this season. Maryland did it in a 14-13 overtime win over the Cavaliers in Charlottesville back in March. Notre Dame did it in a 12-8 road loss to Virginia on April 30.

The Irish have only lost two games all season, both to Virginia, and those were Notre Dame’s two lowest offensive outputs of the year. After scoring 20 goals in a first-round rout of Utah, the Irish beat Johns Hopkins 12-9 in the quarterfinals.

Virginia’s offense has rolled in this NCAA tournament, scoring 17 goals both times out, in wins over Richmond and Georgetown.

Shellenberger, who earned the nickname Mr. May while winning the tournament most outstanding player award during UVa’s run to the 2021 national championship, has been a big part of that. He has eight goals and eight assists in the two tournament wins this year.

“When Connor Shellenberger’s scoring goals it makes the other team go, ‘Oof, we gotta look at him more,” Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. “And when you start looking at 1, we have some great shooters who are open.”

Managing that embarrassment of talent riches, and getting all those shooters into position to take great shots, has been Kirwan’s challenge this season, though he laughs at those who label his situation a “problem.”

With arguably the nation’s best attack, plus capable scorers from the midfield position including Thomas McConvey, Griffin Schutz and Jeff Conner, Kirwan said the offense’s success is due on large part to a team-first mentality.

“These guys are so selfless and connected,” Kirwan said. “In real time, they can figure out where the looks are. One of the things they’ve done such a great job of this year is not trying to force the issue, not being stubborn with one guy trying to get going. They really are allowing the ball to do the work.”

