From Powhatan roots to an internship with the Richmond Braves to a graduate degree from VCU, new Hampton University director of athletics Anthony Henderson brought a background shaped by experiences in central Virginia to this job at his alma mater.

Henderson, 46, was hired by HU in February, and began an interview last week by saying, “It’s good to be back in good old Virginia.”

He had been at Yale, where Henderson was deputy AD, and he also spent seven years in Akron’s athletic administration and involved with other jobs outside of Virginia. Henderson’s previous Virginia work addresses include the Norfolk area, while on the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference office staff and that of ODU, and Williamsburg, as senior associate AD at William & Mary.

Henderson is a 1995 graduate of Powhatan High, and recalls the Powhatan community – more rural in those days - as a comfortable, friendly place in which to grow, as his parents and grandparents had.

“Everybody knew everybody. Everybody’s parents knew everybody," said Henderson. "There weren’t many places I could go where people didn’t know my family.”

Any deeds of misbehavior on Henderson’s part would quickly be learned by his parents. Henderson said he believes that helped him become a “responsible person … You didn’t want to embarrass your family.”

Henderson, a Powhatan defensive back, initially intended to enroll at James Madison and play football there. A coaching change – Rip Scherer left for Memphis - cut off that plan. The University of Richmond appeared an attractive option for Henderson, but a Spiders’ staff change caused him to hesitate.

He matriculated at Hampton, where he played football.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Henderson said. “Looking back on it, hindsight being 2020, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

He said he enjoyed the HBCU experience, found professors warm and helpful, and made lifelong bonds. One was with his football coach, Joe Taylor, who’s now at Virginia Union as a vice president for intercollegiate athletics and community wellness.

"Certainly he was a contributor in the secondary and also a very solid special teams guy," said Taylor, who regularly keeps in touch with Henderson. "But the thing I remember about him mostly is that everybody just liked him. He's one of those guys, he just got along with everybody and everybody wanted to be his friend.

"In leadership, it's really about having people skills ... relationship building."

Taylor is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame after his leadership of programs at Howard, VUU, HU, and Florida A&M.

“I tell people all the time and me and my (former) teammates talk about this, the tough love from coach, you didn’t really appreciate it at the time,” Henderson said of Taylor. “But as we got older and we talk now, he produced young men of character.”

After graduating from HU in 2000, Henderson moved back home and returned to Powhatan High as a substitute teacher and assistant football coach.

“I wouldn’t trade that time for anything. The kids taught me a lot,” he said. “In high school, you’re everything from a big brother to a psychologist, you name it, from a support standpoint for those guys. That was great experience.”

Henderson saw a future as a high school teacher and coach, but instead decided to pursue his master’s in Sport Leadership at VCU. He also worked that internship with the Richmond Braves, Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate. Henderson recalls thumbing through phone books to get leads for group ticket sales.

“If you’re thinking about getting into athletics in general, I think everybody should work in the ticket office,” said Henderson. “A lot of my customer service attributes and how I deal with people … That was the beginning of my sales career, trying to get people out to the Richmond Braves games.”

Ben Terry, an assistant general manager with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, was a member of the R-Braves front office when Henderson interned with the organization. He recalls Henderson as a good man and willing worker who specialized in ticket sales, but also gained exposure to other facets of the R-Braves’ operation.

About two decades later, Terry contacted Henderson and invited him up to throw out the first pitch on the Flying Squirrels’ HBCU Night in April this season. Henderson gladly accepted the offer to appear at a stadium he knows well.

“In this business, you don’t get a lot of opportunities to come close to home, not to mention come back to your home, the place that you went to school,” said Henderson, speaking of his reunification with HU and Virginia. “It’s been kind of surreal.”

He senses marvelous potential at HU, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association since July of 2022. The Pirates are adjusting to an elevated level of league competition, in general, after affiliation with the Big South Conference and the MEAC.

Henderson speaks of “the budgetary needs” to make the step. He may be the right man at the right place at the right time. Henderson is known for his fundraising touch. “Amplify and sustain” HU athletics is Goal No. 6 in the university’s recently released strategic plan.

“That tells you how important it is to our Board of Trustees, to the president,” said Henderson. “I look forward to being the person to help steer the ship as we get to that point where we’re sustaining athletic excellence.”