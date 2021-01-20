Preparing for NFL Draft, UVA's Charles Snowden reflects on a year like no other, on and off the field

Snowden revealed that coach Bronco Mendenhall warned the team he might opt out of the season if COVID safety protocols would prevent him from seeing his family.

“He said, if I can’t see my family, then he said he probably would opt out of the season,” said Snowden.

Virginia did play. It went 5-5, then passed on a bowl game, ready to be done with the mental stress of playing through a pandemic. Snowden missed the final two contests after his injury.

Still, Snowden is glad there was a season, even as he grappled with the high number of COVID-19 tests – three a week, per player – UVA used to make it happen.

“There’s a very valid argument that those tests could be used within the Charlottesville community,” said Snowden. “There are people who don’t’ have access to tests like that that they could be immunocompromised or they could be a little older, and so from that aspect I thought, yeah, this is definitely not the best use of resources in terms of public health.”