Preparing for NFL Draft, UVA's Charles Snowden reflects on a year like no other, on and off the field

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Charles Snowden jokes that part of his legacy at Virginia is that the football program can now attract better players than he was coming out of high school.
“I was just a lowly, two-star recruit,” said Snowden this week. “They’re not bringing in many of those guys anymore.”
UVA, of course, could do a lot worse than recruiting more Snowdens. A former Division I basketball prospect who’s lone football scholarship offer came from Virginia, Snowden developed into an All-ACC linebacker and an NFL prospect.
His final season ended when he suffered a fractured ankle in the Cavaliers’ win over Abilene Christian on Nov. 21. He’s currently in Pensacola, Fla., rehabilitating at the Andrew’s Institute following surgery back in November. He’s still in a walking boot, though he said he can get around without it and has even begun doing some modified lower-body weight lifting.
Snowden said he’s taken lessons from former UVA teammate Bryce Hall, who also saw his final season in college cut short by an ankle injury.
“The injuries were almost identical. The only difference was Bryce also dislocated his ankle, whereas mine was just a break and some torn ligaments,” said Snowden. “But definitely, knowing the type of guy Bryce is, I know how hard he worked to get back to where he is now, so that kind of tells me what it’ll take to get there.”
As for his draft outlook, Snowden isn’t sure what to expect. He said he didn’t really see himself as a professional prospect until after his breakout junior season, when he saw media and draft prognosticators consistently including his name in pre-draft rankings.
Snowden revealed he went into the 2020 season “leaning” toward turning pro, even before his injury.
“Kind of no matter how the rest of the season played out, it was most likely going to be my last season,” he said.
How the season played out was unlike anything Snowden had ever experienced, with a pandemic disrupting and complicating every aspect of college life and college athletics, and movements for social justice and racial equality becoming a second stage for socially-conscious athletes, including Snowden and many of his UVA teammates.
Snowden estimated he was tested for COVID upwards of 60 times during the four-plus months of the season. He and his teammates played in largely empty stadiums and couldn’t even visit with family members after games.
Gone too was Snowden’s chance to get away from the stress of the game during the season. In past years, he said he enjoyed relaxing at spots on campus where he could see friends from outside his football world. This year, Snowden and his teammates were essentially confined to their team bubble.
Snowden revealed that coach Bronco Mendenhall warned the team he might opt out of the season if COVID safety protocols would prevent him from seeing his family.
“He said, if I can’t see my family, then he said he probably would opt out of the season,” said Snowden.
Virginia did play. It went 5-5, then passed on a bowl game, ready to be done with the mental stress of playing through a pandemic. Snowden missed the final two contests after his injury.
Still, Snowden is glad there was a season, even as he grappled with the high number of COVID-19 tests – three a week, per player – UVA used to make it happen.
“There’s a very valid argument that those tests could be used within the Charlottesville community,” said Snowden. “There are people who don’t’ have access to tests like that that they could be immunocompromised or they could be a little older, and so from that aspect I thought, yeah, this is definitely not the best use of resources in terms of public health.”
Being unafraid to tackle those bigger issues is as much a part of Snowden’s UVA legacy as his tackles and sacks. He was part of the groundskeepers, a community outreach group focused on unity in Charlottesville and beyond. In June, he marched in Washington D.C. in response to the killing of George Floyd.
Now, Snowden knows becoming an NFL player would give him a louder voice to impact society, the type of platform he’s seen past Virginia sports stars like Chris Long and Malcolm Brogdon use to help promote change.
“I don’t know if I’ll see equality in my lifetime,” said Snowden. “But I know that I’m going to keep fighting for that.”
