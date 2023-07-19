Last football season, ACC programs returned 49 of the 82 players voted all-conference the previous year, quite the retention rate in the transfer portal era. This season’s ratio, 29 of 78, isn’t nearly as encouraging.

But counterintuitive though it may sound, fewer returning headliners might well coincide with greater success.

Indeed, last summer’s optimism — five ACC teams landed in the Associated Press’ preseason poll, one more than the Big Ten and just one less than the SEC — proved to be misplaced. The conference was excluded from the College Football Playoff, and none of its teams cracked the final AP top 10, both for the second consecutive year.

Clemson, Florida State and Drake Maye have the potential to flip the script.

The ACC’s prospects for a rebound will be a primary topic Tuesday-Thursday at the league’s annual kickoff soiree in Charlotte, North Carolina. Attending media will vote on a preseason all-conference squad and the predicted order of finish.

Some nuggets on both:

# Of the 29 returning players who earned first-, second- or third-team All-ACC, seven play for Florida State — quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse are the headliners. The Seminoles closed 2022 on a six-game victory binge to finish 10-3 and No. 11 in the AP poll.

# North Carolina’s Maye is among just two Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns last season with fewer than 10 interceptions. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of Southern California is the other.

Maye’s remarkable numbers made him the landslide choice for ACC Player of the Year, the first Tar Heel so honored since Lawrence Taylor in 1980.

# Virginia Tech was the only program not represented on last season’s three all-conference teams but returns honorable mention return specialist Tucker Holloway and cornerback Mansoor Delane, the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

# Virginia welcomes back second-team All-ACC punter Daniel Sparks and honorable mention defensive linemen Chico Bennett and Aaron Faumui. The Cavaliers lost second-team cornerback Fentrell Cypress to Florida State via transfer, a large departure from a quality defense.

# But Virginia catches a break in this first season of the ACC’s remodeled, division-free schedule. The Cavaliers and Louisville are the only teams that don’t face conference heavyweights Clemson and Florida State.

Conversely, Duke, Miami, Syracuse and Wake Forest play the Seminoles and Tigers.

On to the ballot:

PRESEASON ALL-ACC

Quarterback: Maye.

Running back: Clemson’s Will Shipley and Florida State’s Trey Benson.

Receiver: Florida State’s Johnny Wilson, Duke’s Jalen Calhoun and Wake Forest’s Jahmal Banks.

Tight end: Syracuse’s Orande Gadsden.

Offensive tackle: Duke’s Graham Barton and Florida State’s Robert Scott.

Guard: Boston College’s Christian Mahogany and Florida State’s D’Mitri Emmanuel.

Center: Louisville’s Bryan Hudson.

All-purpose: Shipley.

Defensive end: Florida State’s Jared Verse and Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Defensive tackle: Duke’s DeWayne Carter and Clemson’s Tyler Davis.

Linebacker: North Carolina’s Cedric Gray, Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter and Clemson’s Barrett Carter.

Cornerback: Florida State’s Fentrell Cypress and N.C. State’s Aydan White.

Safety: Miami’s Kam Kinchens and Georgia Tech’s LaMiles Brooks.

Punter: North Carolina’s Ben Kiernan.

Kicker: Pitt’s Ben Sauls.

Returner: Tucker Holloway, Virginia Tech.

Player of the Year: Maye.

ORDER OF FINISH

FLORIDA STATE (10-3, 5-3 last season): September will speak volumes about the Seminoles. They open the season in Orlando versus LSU and close the month at Clemson, an annual rival they’ve lost to seven consecutive times.

CLEMSON (11-3, 8-0): Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik came off the bench to rescue the Tigers in the ACC championship game against North Carolina. How will he fare as the full-time starter?

NORTH CAROLINA (9-5, 6-2): Maye gives the Tar Heels a puncher’s chance against anyone, but upgrading the ACC’s worst pass defense is essential.

N.C. STATE (8-5, 4-4): If quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s arrival from UVa revives the offense, the Wolfpack will be a problem.

PITT (9-4, 5-3): The Panthers’ 20 combined victories the past two seasons are second only to Clemson’s 21 among ACC teams.

MIAMI (5-7, 3-5): The annually overhyped Hurricanes were No. 16 in the AP preseason poll last year. Voters won’t make the same mistake this summer.

LOUISVILLE (8-5, 4-4): Looking for a darkhorse in the ACC race? The Cardinals are the only team that don’t play Clemson, Florida State or North Carolina.

WAKE FOREST (8-5, 3-5): Undervalue Dave Clawson’s Deacons at your own risk, even with quarterback Sam Hartman’s transfer to Notre Dame.

DUKE (9-4, 5-3): Quarterback Riley Leonard’s return notwithstanding, scant chance the Blue Devils match last year’s record. They play the ACC’s most challenging conference schedule, with matchups against Clemson, FSU, N.C. State, North Carolina and Pitt.

SYRACUSE (7-6, 4-4): Dino Babers is trying to become the first coach since Paul Pasqualoni in 2000 and ’01 to guide the Orange to consecutive winning seasons.

VIRGINIA TECH (3-8, 1-6): A fourth straight losing record would be the Hokies’ first such stretch since 1949-52. Yikes.

VIRGINIA (3-7, 1-6): Monmouth transfer quarterback Tony Muskett takes over an offense that had the Power Five’s worst touchdown pass-to-interception ratio last season (7-12).

BOSTON COLLEGE (3-9, 2-6): Renowned for offensive linemen, the Eagles were dreadful up front last season. Mahogany’s return from a knee injury that sidelined him throughout 2022 should foster improvement.

GEORGIA TECH (5-7, 4-4): Road conquests of two ranked opponents, Pitt and North Carolina, earned interim coach Brent Key the full-time gig. But the Yellow Jackets are the conference’s only program with four consecutive losing seasons.

